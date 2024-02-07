Advertisement

Viral: Three helpless seal pups found themselves far from a safe haven on the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean in the West Coast National Park, which is located close to Cape Town in South Africa. The creatures were left stranded on the shore after becoming trapped in fishing nets. Help was fortunately available. After racing to the rescue of the struggling seals, beachgoers who had arrived at the park for a family picnic took away the netting and released the pups.

The rescue operation was shared on social media by a private guide and cameraman who caught the action on camera three months back. James Suter described the occurrence in an Instagram post that accompanied the video, writing, "It was a very tangible reminder of how important it is to educate ourselves, clean up our beaches and work to ensure plastics and things like this are not in our oceans." According to his post, a third seal was also saved off camera. The video was shared again by science girl today.

They rescued seals tangled in a net,



Plastic and things like this do not belong on beaches and oceans, or anywhere



📹 James Suter

pic.twitter.com/djXA9bR7pu — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 23, 2024

Every year, fishing nets claim the lives of about 650,000 marine mammals, including dolphins, whales, seals, and turtles. Animals are frequently entangled in nets that fisherman are actively using, leading to their death. In the trawling nets off the coast of France, for example, thousands of dolphins are unintentionally caught as bycatch every year; most, if not all, of these dolphins die, and the fishermen just discard their remains overboard.

However, a recent analysis published by World Animal Protection (WAP) claims that lost, abandoned, and discarded fishing nets, sometimes known as "ghost nets," cause equally much harm and kill tens of thousands of marine species. According to WAP, some 640,000 tons of fishing gear are dumped into our oceans annually. Illegal fishermen may purposefully discard their nets in the ocean in order to evade detection. However, the majority of lawfully functioning fishing boats just lose their gear as a result of bad weather or when their nets hit rocks, boat propellers, or other fishing boats.