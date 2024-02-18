Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

Marco Troper, 19, Son of Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki Found Dead at UC Berkeley

Marco was found dead by the authorities amid reports of an unresponsive student in the dorm.

Digital Desk
Son of Ex-YouTube CEO Susan Found Dead at UC Berkeley
Son of Ex-YouTube CEO Susan Found Dead at UC Berkeley | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Berkeley: Marco Troper, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead in a dormitory on the University of California, Berkeley campus, where he was a student.

The University of California Police Department (UCPD) stated that Marco was discovered dead after authorities responded to reports of an unresponsive student in the dormitory.

Advertisement

"Berkeley Fire Department notified UCPD that they were attempting life-saving measures on the victim. UCPD responded, and Berkeley Fire Department pronounced the person deceased," the statement said.

Initial investigation reports found 'no signs' of foul play at the scene.

Advertisement

Marco had just begun the second semester of his freshman year at UC Berkeley and was majoring in mathematics.

Mourning his death, Marco's grandmother, Esther Wojcicki, expressed grief on Facebook.

Advertisement

"Tragedy hit my family yesterday. My beloved grandson Marco Troper, age 19 passed away yesterday. Our family is devastated beyond comprehension," she wrote.

"Marco's life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together. Marco, we all love you and miss you more than you will ever know," Esther added. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 10:30 IST

