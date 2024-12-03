Massive Protest Erupts Outside White House Over Violence Targeting Hindus in Bangladesh

Washington: A large group gathered outside the White House to protest against the alleged atrocities faced by the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Protesters, including members of the Indian diaspora and Hindus from diverse backgrounds, held black posters with slogans like ‘Save Hindus in Bangladesh.’

The demonstration focused on the increasing communal violence in Bangladesh, which has reportedly targeted minority communities, including Hindus. Protesters demanded urgent global intervention to address the situation.

Protests Spread to Canada

In Montreal, Canada, Bangladeshi Hindus also organised a protest on Tuesday in solidarity with ISKCON Bangladesh after the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Das. Canadian Bangladeshi Hindus called on their government to pressure the interim Bangladeshi administration to respect the rights of minorities.

Protesters in Montreal chanted slogans, demanding safety and justice for the Hindu community in Bangladesh. A member of the Bangladeshi diaspora said, “We want peace, justice, and an end to the violence against minority Hindus and other communities in Bangladesh. What is happening? Have you seen?”

Mass Rallies Demand Protection

On November 1, tens of thousands of Hindus in Bangladesh took to the streets, urging the interim government in the Muslim-majority nation to protect them from a series of attacks and harassment. Protesters also demanded the withdrawal of sedition cases filed against Hindu community leaders.

Hindu groups claim that thousands of incidents of violence against their community have occurred since the secular government led by Sheikh Hasina was overthrown in a student-led uprising earlier this year. Hasina reportedly fled the country amid the unrest against her administration.

Concerns Raised by India and UN

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has expressed serious concern over the attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Officials reported numerous incidents of violence in August, including attacks on homes, businesses, and temples. India has conveyed its concerns to the Bangladeshi authorities.

The United Nations Human Rights Office and other rights organisations have also raised alarm over the deteriorating human rights situation in Bangladesh under the current regime led by Muhammad Yunus.

Global Leaders Respond

While the US administration under President Joe Biden stated it is monitoring the human rights situation in Bangladesh, U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump has strongly condemned the violence. Calling it ‘barbaric,’ he criticised the attacks on Hindus, Christians, and other minority groups in the country.