Viral: The ideal pets are furry small creatures like rabbits since they are really simple to care for and raise. A certain type of rabbit has the potential to reach the size of a dog. A video demonstrating the huge potential growth of this type of rabbit is going viral on the internet. Tiny rabbits are typically kept as home pets because they require little care and are easy to handle. In addition, they provide a playmate that resembles a soft toy. After seeing this widely shared video, you might think of acquiring a rabbit as a dog companion. This video showcases the Belgian Flemish Rabbit, a breed of rabbit that has the potential to grow to the size of a dog.

Flemish Giant rabbits typically weight up to 10kg (22 lbs), growing to 80cm (2.6 feet) long.



📽: Coelho Gigante Dois Irmãos pic.twitter.com/UXu3n5lUq6 — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) March 18, 2024

On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), an account named @wonderofscience posted a video demonstrating the maximum size that a Flemish rabbit might reach. It depicts a man carrying what appears to be a gigantic rabbit, leaving it up to the viewers to determine how big it is. The bunny continues to gaze sweetly at the camera, unaware to its enormous size. "Flemish Giant rabbits typically weigh up to 10kg (22 lbs), growing to 80cm (2.6 feet) long," reads the tweet accompanying the video.

X users react how they feel about the 7-second footage. On the platform, the video has received thousands of likes and more than 194,000 views to date. For further details, check out this rabbit's features, which include a massive rump, pointed ears, a lengthy body, and a big head. Due to their reputation for being amiable toward both people and children, Flemish rabbits are naturally quite obedient and suitable for keeping as pets. Its size, however, means that it must be well fed and housed in a large space.