Defence
Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Massive Storm in Eastern China: 7 Killed 3 Who Fell From High-Rise Apartment

Dozens of homes were severely damaged by the storms, which started Sunday, and more than 800 people have been resettled, state broadcaster CCTV said Wednesday

Reported by: Digital Desk
Violent storms kill 7 people in eastern China including 3 who fell from their apartments
Violent storms kill 7 people in eastern China including 3 who fell from their apartments | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Beijing: At least seven people were killed including three people who fell from their apartments in high-rise buildings due to violent rain and hailstorms in eastern China's Jiangxi province this week.

Dozens of homes were severely damaged by the storms, which started Sunday, and more than 800 people have been resettled, state broadcaster CCTV said Wednesday, citing a Jiangxi government emergency agency.

Four people died on Sunday in Nanchang, the provincial capital. It wasn't clear from the report when or where the other three died, but another violent storm on Tuesday left people trapped in a collapsed house in the same city. Eleven people were hospitalised, according to an earlier CCTV report.

The first storm blew out floor-to-ceiling windows in a Nanchang apartment building, killing three in the middle of the night. A grandmother and her 11-year-old grandson fell to their deaths from the 20th floor, as did a 60-year-old woman from the 11th floor, according to Chinese media reports.

Authorities are investigating how the three people fell. Media reports suggested they may have been blown out by extremely strong winds. A resident on the 20th floor of the building told online outlet Jimu News that her family had to hold on to avoid being blown away, and that they were so frightened that they stayed up all night.

The storms also damaged 5,700 hectares (14,000 acres) of crops in Jiangxi province, CCTV said. 

(Inputs from AP. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 14:53 IST

