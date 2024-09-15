Published 14:00 IST, September 15th 2024
'Maybe If I’m in the Right Mood': Trump Makes U-Turn, Hints at Another Debate with Harris
"I did great with the debates, and I think they've answered everything. But maybe if I got in the right mood, I don't know," Trump said.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:00 IST, September 15th 2024