McDonald’s, the global fast-food giant, found itself grappling with a significant system failure that disrupted operations across multiple countries, ranging from Australia and Japan to Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. In a statement to CNN on Friday, McDonald’s acknowledged the technology outage, assuring customers that efforts were underway to resolve the issue promptly.

The company expressed gratitude for patrons’ patience and emphasized that the problem did not stem from a cybersecurity breach. Details regarding the cause and the full extent of the outage remained scarce, with McDonald’s declining to provide further information.

McDonald’s Japan announced via a social media post that numerous stores nationwide had temporarily ceased operations due to the outage. Similarly, McDonald’s outlets in the UK experienced disruptions, with staff resorting to manual order-taking during the system downtime in London.

McDonald’s Australia has also confirmed that its restaurants across the country were impacted by the IT failure. Similar problems were reported in Hong Kong and Taiwan, where mobile ordering and self-service kiosks were rendered inoperative.

Responding to the situation, McDonald’s Hong Kong issued a statement on Facebook, advising customers to place orders directly at restaurant counters due to the computer system failure. In Taiwan, the McDelivery service temporarily halted online and telephone ordering, citing system maintenance.

McDonald’s Taiwan reassured customers that investigations were underway to address the issue and restore normal operations. Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS cited McDonald’s Taiwan, mentioning that some eateries and the McDelivery service were unable to conduct transactions due to internet disruptions.

Among the affected countries, Japan has the highest number of McDonald’s outlets, nearing 3,000, followed by the UK with approximately 1,500 restaurants, and Australia with just over 1,000 locations.

As McDonald’s works diligently to rectify the IT failure and minimize disruptions, customers worldwide remain hopeful for a swift resolution to resume their favorite fast-food services.