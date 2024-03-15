×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

McDonald’s Stores Worldwide Hit by Major IT Failure

On Friday, McDonald’s acknowledged the technology outage, assuring customers that efforts were underway to resolve the issue promptly.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

McDonald’s, the global fast-food giant, found itself grappling with a significant system failure that disrupted operations across multiple countries, ranging from Australia and Japan to Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. In a statement to CNN on Friday, McDonald’s acknowledged the technology outage, assuring customers that efforts were underway to resolve the issue promptly. 

The company expressed gratitude for patrons’ patience and emphasized that the problem did not stem from a cybersecurity breach. Details regarding the cause and the full extent of the outage remained scarce, with McDonald’s declining to provide further information. 

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

McDonald’s Japan announced via a social media post that numerous stores nationwide had temporarily ceased operations due to the outage. Similarly, McDonald’s outlets in the UK experienced disruptions, with staff resorting to manual order-taking during the system downtime in London.

Advertisement

McDonald’s Australia  has also confirmed that its restaurants across the country were impacted by the IT failure. Similar problems were reported in Hong Kong and Taiwan, where mobile ordering and self-service kiosks were rendered inoperative.

Responding to the situation, McDonald’s Hong Kong issued a statement on Facebook, advising customers to place orders directly at restaurant counters due to the computer system failure. In Taiwan, the McDelivery service temporarily halted online and telephone ordering, citing system maintenance.

Advertisement

McDonald’s Taiwan reassured customers that investigations were underway to address the issue and restore normal operations. Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS cited McDonald’s Taiwan, mentioning that some eateries and the McDelivery service were unable to conduct transactions due to internet disruptions.

Among the affected countries, Japan has the highest number of McDonald’s outlets, nearing 3,000, followed by the UK with approximately 1,500 restaurants, and Australia with just over 1,000 locations.

Advertisement

As McDonald’s works diligently to rectify the IT failure and minimize disruptions, customers worldwide remain hopeful for a swift resolution to resume their favorite fast-food services.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Women Dances With Beer Bottle On head Video Goes Viral

Woman Dance viral

a few seconds ago
Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

2 minutes ago
McDonald's

McDonald's outage

4 minutes ago
Hyderabad traffic advisory for Dec 31.

PM Modi roadshow

4 minutes ago
Government Approves Major Bureaucratic Rejig with Key Appointments | LIVE

LIVE News

6 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

6 minutes ago
Two men have been arrested for leaking the the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination paper.

UP Paper Leak Arrest

9 minutes ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

11 minutes ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

11 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

17 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

18 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

19 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

19 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

19 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

20 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

23 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

26 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News10 hours ago

  2. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  3. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo