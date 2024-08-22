sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | PM Modi in Poland | US Elections | Sunita Williams | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Meet Rakesh Bhatt: The Hindu Priest Who Led The Vedic Prayers at Democrat Event

Published 14:39 IST, August 22nd 2024

Meet Rakesh Bhatt: The Hindu Priest Who Led The Vedic Prayers at Democrat Event

Born in a traditional Madhwa Brahmin family in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Pandit Rakesh Bhatt is currently a senior priest at the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Meet Rakesh Bhatt: The Hindu Priest Who Led The Vedic Prayers at Democrat Event
Meet Rakesh Bhatt: The Hindu Priest Who Led The Vedic Prayers at Democrat Event | Image: ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:39 IST, August 22nd 2024