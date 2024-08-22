Published 14:39 IST, August 22nd 2024
Meet Rakesh Bhatt: The Hindu Priest Who Led The Vedic Prayers at Democrat Event
Born in a traditional Madhwa Brahmin family in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Pandit Rakesh Bhatt is currently a senior priest at the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple in Maryland
Reported by: Digital Desk
Image: ani
