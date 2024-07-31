sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | US Polls | Kerala Landslides |

Published 13:04 IST, July 31st 2024

Meghan Markle was Banned From Wearing Late Mother’s Jewellery, Reveals Royal Insider's Book

A new biography of a royal insider has revealed that Meghan Markel was banned by Prince William from wearing his late mother’s jewellery at her wedding

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Harry and Meghan
A new biography of a royal insider has revealed that Meghan Markel was banned by Prince William from wearing his late mother’s jewellery at her wedding | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:39 IST, July 31st 2024