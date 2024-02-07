Advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has unveiled ambitious plans for the company to venture into the realm of artificial general intelligence (AGI), marking a significant step in Meta's commitment to the expanding AI landscape. Zuckerberg announced Meta's intention to construct its own AGI, with the eventual goal of making it available to developers.

In a video shared on Meta's social network Threads, Zuckerberg emphasized the necessity of advancing AI capabilities across various domains, especially in developing superior AI for chatbots, creators, and businesses. "It’s become clearer that the next generation of services requires building full general intelligence," he stated.

Meta plans to acquire 350,000 Nvidia AI chips by year end

Zuckerberg elaborated on Meta's long-term vision, expressing the intent to build general intelligence, open-source it responsibly, and provide widespread access for the benefit of everyone. To support the immense processing power required for such endeavors, he disclosed Meta's plan to acquire approximately 350,000 Nvidia AI chips by the year's end.

In addition to expanding computational resources, Zuckerberg revealed Meta's initiative to unite its two prominent AI research groups, FAIR and GenAI, to accelerate the company's advancements in artificial intelligence.

What else did Zuckerberg said?

Linking Meta's AI vision with its metaverse goals, Zuckerberg predicted a future where individuals interact with AI frequently throughout the day, using smart glasses akin to Meta's Ray-Ban collaboration. He emphasized the potential integration of AI into daily life, envisioning a scenario where people engage with AIs seamlessly via smart glasses.

Meta's latest Ray-Ban glasses, equipped with artificial intelligence, offer hands-free functionality, enabling users to make calls, send messages, and capture videos. This move underscores Meta's dedication to integrating AI into user-friendly and accessible devices.

While Meta's commitment to AI innovation aligns with a broader trend among major tech companies, including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, Zuckerberg's pledge raises questions about the potential societal impacts of advanced AI technologies. As the tech industry delves deeper into the AI arms race, concerns from skeptics highlight the need for responsible and ethical AI development to mitigate unintended consequences.