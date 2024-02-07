Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Meta's Mark Zuckerberg Commits to Developing Artificial General Intelligence

In a video shared on Meta's social network Threads, Zuckerberg emphasized the necessity of advancing AI capabilities across various domains.

Sagar Kar
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has unveiled ambitious plans for the company to venture into the realm of artificial general intelligence (AGI), marking a significant step in Meta's commitment to the expanding AI landscape. Zuckerberg announced Meta's intention to construct its own AGI, with the eventual goal of making it available to developers.

In a video shared on Meta's social network Threads, Zuckerberg emphasized the necessity of advancing AI capabilities across various domains, especially in developing superior AI for chatbots, creators, and businesses. "It’s become clearer that the next generation of services requires building full general intelligence," he stated.

Advertisement

Meta plans to acquire 350,000 Nvidia AI chips by year end

Zuckerberg elaborated on Meta's long-term vision, expressing the intent to build general intelligence, open-source it responsibly, and provide widespread access for the benefit of everyone. To support the immense processing power required for such endeavors, he disclosed Meta's plan to acquire approximately 350,000 Nvidia AI chips by the year's end.

Advertisement

In addition to expanding computational resources, Zuckerberg revealed Meta's initiative to unite its two prominent AI research groups, FAIR and GenAI, to accelerate the company's advancements in artificial intelligence.

What else did Zuckerberg said?

Linking Meta's AI vision with its metaverse goals, Zuckerberg predicted a future where individuals interact with AI frequently throughout the day, using smart glasses akin to Meta's Ray-Ban collaboration. He emphasized the potential integration of AI into daily life, envisioning a scenario where people engage with AIs seamlessly via smart glasses.

Meta's latest Ray-Ban glasses, equipped with artificial intelligence, offer hands-free functionality, enabling users to make calls, send messages, and capture videos. This move underscores Meta's dedication to integrating AI into user-friendly and accessible devices.

Advertisement

While Meta's commitment to AI innovation aligns with a broader trend among major tech companies, including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, Zuckerberg's pledge raises questions about the potential societal impacts of advanced AI technologies. As the tech industry delves deeper into the AI arms race, concerns from skeptics highlight the need for responsible and ethical AI development to mitigate unintended consequences.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News30 minutes ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor Teases Cop Drama Deva, Says 'It's An Edgy Action Thriller'

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  5. Blinken Arrives in Israel to Seal ‘Essential’ Hamas-Israel Truce Deal

    World35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement