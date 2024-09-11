Published 16:57 IST, September 11th 2024
Mexico’s Senate Approves Contentious Judicial Overhaul After Protesters Storm Chamber
Mexico’s Senate voted early Wednesday to overhaul the country’s judiciary , clearing the biggest hurdle for a controversial constitutional revision that will make all judges stand for election, a change that critics fear will politicize the judicial branch and threaten Mexico’s democracy.
Mexicans protesting in favor of judicial reforms. | Image: AP
