sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Mexico’s Senate Approves Contentious Judicial Overhaul After Protesters Storm Chamber

Published 16:57 IST, September 11th 2024

Mexico’s Senate Approves Contentious Judicial Overhaul After Protesters Storm Chamber

Mexico’s Senate voted early Wednesday to overhaul the country’s judiciary , clearing the biggest hurdle for a controversial constitutional revision that will make all judges stand for election, a change that critics fear will politicize the judicial branch and threaten Mexico’s democracy.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mexicans protesting in favor of judicial reforms.
Mexicans protesting in favor of judicial reforms. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:57 IST, September 11th 2024