Miami (US): A video of Miami Police department is going viral on social media where they showcase their ultra luxury modern Rolls-Royce patrol car in their fleet.

A luxury Rolls Royce enters the Miami Beach Police Department's roster, creating discussions online. This ultra luxury Miami police patrol car comes in a partnership with Braman Motors on recruitment drive.

The viral video post shared by @MiamiBeachPD on social media X comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘MBPD and professional staff exemplify the highest standards of dedication and quality policing in our unparalleled commitment to the residents and visitors we serve. We are thrilled to introduce this stunning addition to the MBPD recruitment team—courtesy of @bramanmotors!’

Watch Viral Miami Police Rolls-Royce Video Here:

The viral MBPD video was shared on 9th may on social media X and has gather 369.3K Views so far and counting.

The main motive of Miami Beach Police Department behind this video is to promote their recruitment drive. In the viral video post MBPD further says, ‘Learn more about how YOU can be part of the elite team at Miami Beach PD by clicking the link below.’

Miami Beach Police Department has also shared a link in the comment section of the viral video where they are encouraging young lads to join the police department.

