Microsoft 365 Services Disrupted Worldwide? Users Report Issues with Outlook, Teams, and PowerPoint

New York: Thousands of Microsoft 365 users across the world, on Monday, reported service disruptions, while using the services, with reportedly widespread issues affecting popular tools like Outlook, Teams, and PowerPoint. Users reported problems accessing their emails, loading calendars, and opening applications within the Microsoft 365 suite.

Several Microsoft 365 service users reported the issues they faced on social media. The outages were prominently discussed on social media platforms and tracking sites such as Downdetector, where users expressed frustration over the lack of access to critical services.

Microsoft acknowledged the problem earlier in the day, attributing the disruption to an issue impacting users trying to access Exchange Online and the Microsoft Teams calendar feature. The company stated that it had identified a “recent change” believed to be the root cause of the outage and was working to reverse it.

In a series of updates on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Microsoft informed users that a fix was being deployed. By noon ET, the company reported that 98% of affected environments had received the fix. However, progress on targeted restarts for the remaining impacted users was slower than expected, with Microsoft acknowledging that some users might experience lingering issues.

Despite the fix being rolled out, Downdetector continued to show many outage reports throughout the day, particularly related to Outlook.