Mid-Air Fist Brawl Onboard Philadelphia-Miami Flight Shocks Passengers, Indian Origin Man Arrested

World News: A Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami turned chaotic when a 21-year-old Indian-origin man allegedly attacked a fellow passenger in a shocking mid-air brawl.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is said to be from June 30. The fight broke out midair when a 21-year-old Ishaan Sharma, an Indian-origin resident of Newark, allegedly attacked fellow passenger Keanu Evans.

What Triggered the Fight?

According to Evans statement to the media, the incident was completely unprovoked. He claimed Sharma had been behaving erratically, making disturbing statements like, You puny mortal man, if you challenge me, it will result in your death.”

Evans, seated directly in front of Sharma, alerted flight attendants and was advised to press the assistance button if the behaviour continued. When Sharma allegedly returned to his seat, he confronted Evans, leaned in head-to-head, and grabbed him by the throat, resulting in a physical altercation.

Philadelphia to Miami Flight Video

Video captured through a mobile camera by fellow passengers shows the two men grappling and choking each other while others shouted for them to stop. A flight attendant can be seen attempting to intervene, but the scuffle continued.

Man Arrested By The Miami Police

Upon landing in Miami, Sharma was taken into custody by the Miami Sheriff's Office. He sustained a cut above his left eyebrow requiring stitches, while Evans had minor facial scratches.