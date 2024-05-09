Advertisement

A shocking incident unfolded on a long-haul flight from Taiwan to California when a dispute over a seat escalated into a full-blown fistfight, capturing the attention of passengers and crew alike.

The altercation occurred on EVA Air Flight BR08, which departed from Taipei City en route to San Francisco, according to a report by The New York Post. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, with a video of the brawl later going viral on social media platforms.

What exactly happened?

The confrontation erupted when one passenger decided to switch seats after the individual seated beside them began coughing. However, tensions flared when the original occupant of the seat returned, sparking a heated argument that soon turned physical.

In the video footage, three flight attendants can be seen attempting to intervene, with one crew member restraining the aggressor while another tried to push him away. Amid the chaos, one of the flight attendants was inadvertently struck in the head.

Yesterday, a fierce fight broke out on an EVA Air flight BR08 bound from Taiwan to San Francisco. Two passengers engaged in a heated argument over an empty seat, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.



Despite efforts to quell the brawl, the altercation spilled into the aisle as punches were exchanged between the two passengers. Several fellow travellers stepped in to assist the crew in separating the combatants, but the situation remained tense throughout the flight.

Upon landing at San Francisco International Airport, the two men involved in the altercation were handed over to local authorities by EVA Airways staff. The airline has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by airline staff in maintaining order and ensuring the safety of passengers during flights, particularly in situations where tensions run high.