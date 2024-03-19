Advertisement

As the ceasefire talks to pause the raging war in the Gaza Strip are set to resume, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is planning to make another to the Middle East to mediate in the crisis. Blinken is expected to visit Saudi Arabia and Egypt this week. The mediators brokering the Gaza ceasefire plan are slated to meet in Qatar this week.

Blinken’s visit comes as the Biden administration has been wading efforts to negotiate the hostage deal that would pause Israel’s offensive in Gaza, as well as secure the release of the Israeli and the American hostages. The deal would felicitate more humanitarian aid into the enclave that has been struggling with the food starvation due to the siege as IDF conducts operations on the Palestinian territory to root out Hamas.

At a presser during his stopover in Manila, Blinken told the reporters that the discussions would include the postwar plans for Gaza with the new Palestinian Prime Minister designate Mohammad Mustafa, as well the wider Middle East security. The discussion will be held to strike a potential agreement that would normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, Blinken noted.

Blinken's visit to lay groundwork for declaration of ‘Palestinian State’

The US Secretary of State’s visit will lay the groundwork for the declaration of the Palestinian State. Mustafa’s taking over the role of the Prime Minister in Gaza hint at the US’ plans to enable the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza in a postwar era after the Israeli troop withdrawal. The 88-year-old Mahmoud Abbas remains the president of the enclave. The 70-year-old Mustafa served as the senior economic affairs advisor to Abbas since 2005.

Blinken’s visit comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to send the troops in the Gaza’s southern Rafah city, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have been crammed in makeshift tents. Netanyahu, whose security and war cabinet is expected to discuss international efforts towards a truce deal, stated that “no amount of international pressure will stop us from realising all the goals of war. To do this, we will also operate in Rafah.”

In the strongest possible warning by the Biden administration yet, the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at White House that Netanyahu’s major assault on Rafah would be a “mistake.” “It would lead to more innocent civilian deaths, worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis, deepen the anarchy in Gaza and further isolate Israel Internationally,” Sullivan said.