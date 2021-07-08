2 US Troops Injured In Rocket Attack In Iraq And Syria; Pentagon Confirms Incident

At least two members of the US military were injured after 14 rockets attacked-- targeting the US and Iraqi diplomats-- were fired at the Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Iraq. This is the second such attack on the US military and diplomats within a week. However, the attack did not hamper any structure and US troops in the deadly attack. The attacks come as tension has been on the rise between US troops and Iran-backed fighters after American airstrikes in eastern Syria killed four Iraqi fighters late last month in areas along the Syria-Iraq border. The Pentagon said targets attacked on June 27, were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.

Pentagon confirms injuries of the US soldier

While confirming the incident and the damages caused by the rocket attack, US Defense Department spokesperson Commander Jessica McNulty, on Wednesday, said, "I can confirm two US service members had the minor injuries in today's attack at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq." Earlier on Wednesday, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said two personnel suffered minor injuries after 14 rockets were fired at the airbase.

Iraq govt calls airbase incident a "terrorist attack"

A previously unknown group calling itself "The brigades to avenge al-Muhandis," said its members fired 30 rockets toward the base "run by American occupiers." It added a message to US troops, "We will force you to leave our lands defeated." The group is named after Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis who was killed last year in a U.S. drone attack in Baghdad along with Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

US troops and airbase attacked by drones

The U.S. has blamed Iran-backed militias for attacks — most of the rocket strikes -- that have targeted the American presence in Baghdad and at military bases across Iraq. The attacks have recently become more sophisticated, with militants using drones.

Late Tuesday, the counter-terrorism unit in Iraq’s northern Kurdish-run region reported a drone attack on Irbil airport, near where U.S. forces are based. The statement by the counter-terrorism unit said the attack caused no damage, though the missiles fell in open fields and set fires.

(With inputs from AP)