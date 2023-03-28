20 Umrah Pilgrims Killed, 29 Injured As Bus Headed To Mecca Crashes In Saudi Arabia

A crowded bus crashed into a bridge, flipped over, and caught fire in the southwest region of Saudi Arabia on Monday, resulting in the death of at least 20 individuals, as per Saudi state media reports. Pilgrims who headed to Mecca to conduct Umrah have been identified as the casualties of the bus crash.

The incident took place in the initial days of Ramadan, during which devout Muslims observe a fast from sunrise to sunset. Numerous individuals undertake journeys during this period to participate in nightly feasts with loved ones and friends as part of the holy month's traditions.

As reported by Al-Ekhbariya TV, the accident resulted in 29 additional individuals sustaining injuries, and the channel aired visuals displaying the burnt-out wreckage of the bus. The media outlet stated that the crash was a result of the vehicle's brakes failing in the southwestern province of Asir, which shares a border with Yemen.

Gulf News reported that the bus crashed into a bridge, flipped over, and caught fire while traveling on the road connecting Asir province and the city of Abha, due to a brake malfunction. The individuals affected by the accident were en route to Mecca to undertake Umrah. The wounded were transported to nearby medical facilities for medical attention.

The Red Crescent Authority and the Saudi civil defense teams arrived promptly at the accident site and secured the area.

Traffic snarls dominate the Bangaldesh capital during Ramadan season

On Monday, the first working day during Ramadan, commuters experienced extreme hardship due to the complete collapse of Dhaka's overall traffic system, resulting in intolerable traffic congestion on different busy streets, reported Daily Sun. The roads in various areas, including Uttara, Airport, Khilkhet, Banani, Mohakhali, Satrasta, Moghbazar, Ramna, Matsaybhaban, Farmgate, Banglamotor, Shahbagh, and Karwan Bazar were filled with hundreds of motorised vehicles and slow-moving rickshaws.

Heavy traffic was also observed in Kuril, Natun Bazar, Badda, Rampura, Malibagh, and Gulistan. The traffic scenario worsened just before iftar when people started rushing home simultaneously. While the pressure of vehicles on the roads was lower in the morning, it progressively increased throughout the day, leading to severe traffic congestion and inconvenience for commuters.

Ramadan started on Friday, and Saturday was a weekend, followed by Sunday as a public holiday, resulting in empty streets in the capital for the first three days of Ramadan. However, on Monday, public and private offices, courts, schools, colleges, and universities opened together, causing severe traffic congestion on the roads. Many office-goers were also seen walking to their destinations due to the traffic jam.