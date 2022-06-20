4 ISIS Terrorists Killed In Airstrike By Iraqi Military; Group's Leader In Anbar Dead

Four Islamic State (IS or ISIS) terrorists were killed on Sunday in an airstrike in western Iraq, including the group’s leader in Anbar Province, said the Iraqi military, according to a Xinhua report. The Iraqi military was acting on intelligence reports and attacked the truck in Anbar, carrying the ISIS group leader -- nicknamed Abu Mansour along with three other terrorists in a desert area near the town of Rutba which is around 390 kilometres west of the capital Baghdad, said the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command in a statement.

It added that when an army force later searched the targetted site, they found four bodies, a destroyed truck, two explosive belts, two rifles and also a pistol. Now killed in the airstrike with the Iraqi military, Abu Mansour was reportedly one of the responsible terrorists for targeting citizens on the Baghdad-Amman international road in the al-Rutba area. He also held several positions in the ISIS group in Iraq and Syria, stated the report citing another statement by the Iraqi Intelligence Service of the Ministry of Interior.

Iraqi military forces have been fighting the ISIS terrorists, particularly over the past few months in a bid to crack down on their intensified activities. It is to mention that the security situation in Iraq is said to have improved since the IS was defeated in 2017. However, the remnants of the militant group have spread into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas in the Middle Eastern country and have carried out frequent guerilla attacks against the security forces and civilians.

ISIS claims responsibility for Kabul Gurdwara attack

On Sunday, four ISIS members were killed in Iraq in an attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the Afghan capital Kabul on June 18. An Islamic State affiliate on Sunday claimed responsibility for the attack. ISIS-Khorasan issued a statement saying that its member Abu Mohammad Al-Tajiki carried out the attack which lasted for three hours. While reports stated that the attack killed two people, the terror group claimed to kill 50 Sikh, Hindu and Taliban members. They justified the attack as revenge for the remarks made by two ex-political leaders that hurt their religious sentiments.

Image: PTI/Representative

