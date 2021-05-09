80 Palestinians Injured In Riots At Israel's Damascus Gate, Rocket Launched From Gaza

No less than 80 Palestinians were injured in riots at Damascus Gate in Israel's Old city on Saturday, May 9 while 14 were hospitalised after protesters impelled rocks and bottles at security forces. The police responded with stun grenades and water cannons, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

During night hours on Saturday, around 90,000 Palestinians attended Laylat al-Qadr prayers at the Temple Mount, highlighting the Ramadan holiday holiest night. According to The Times of Israel, respective worshippers in the compound chanted in support of Hamas terror group's military wing, which reiterated its threat to attack Israel over recent feud in Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said many were hit in the face and in the eyes by rubber-coated bullets and shrapnel from stun grenades. The worshippers chanted, "Strike Tel Aviv... In spirit and in blood, we will redeem al-Aqsa."

On the other hand, a case threatening the eviction of Palestinians in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood has triggered further tensions with Israel. The site of tensions over the pending eviction of several Palestinian families from homes claimed by nationalist Jews. The police had caught two Palestinian suspects were arrested after they pepper-sprayed Israeli officers.

War-torn Gaza Strip

The Israeli army struck a Hamas military post in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Sunday in retaliation against a rocket attack. A rocket was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip overnight Saturday- Sunday, as Palestinians clashed with Israeli police in Jerusalem and rioted along the Gaza border with Israel, amid a serious flare-up of violence over tensions surrounding the Temple Mount.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) acknowledged the downturn in fold of events, they took to their official Twitter account to establish the same.

Terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket toward Israel earlier tonight.



In response, our aircraft just struck a Hamas military post in southern Gaza.



Terror has consequences. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 9, 2021

Israeli Police said that there were clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the Old City on the holy site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as al-Harem al-Sharif. Apparently, stones and fireworks were thrashed at officers, who then took action against rioters. Number of Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in Eastern Jerusalem has spiked beyond 200, the Red Crescent informed.

The delay in Palestinian parliamentary elections owing to commencement of Ramadan has stirred even more tensions and violence in the West Bank and eastern Jerusalem. Fridays and daily prayer times are particularly rife for violent clashes, especially at the gates of the Old City and the entrances to the Temple Mount, or the Noble Sanctuary.

The unrest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerulsalem started a week ago in relation to plans of Israeli authorities to relocate 28 Palestinian families of the area. Israel fears a potential of major escalation of conflict in the coming days, while braced for more violence in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Tensions in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood

Tensions have heightened in recent days in Jerusalem as a legal battle with Israeli settlers put dozens of Palestinians at risk of eviction. Both Israeli settlers and Palestinians claim ownership in Sheikh Jarrah. In recent years, forced evictions of Palestinian homes have repeatedly led to protests.

An Israeli court has ordered Palestinian families to leave, as the property was owned by a Jewish religious association before 1948. A 1970 Israeli law allows Jews to reclaim property in East Jerusalem from before it fell into Jordanian hands; no similar law exists for Palestinians. Over 70 families are threatened with eviction and could be replaced by right-wing Jewish nationalists, in a legal battle being waged in courts.

US, Russia, European Union (EU) and the United Nations appeal for de-escalation

The four members of the Middle East Quartet , the US, Russia, the EU and the UN, on Saturday expressed "deep concern" over violence in Jerusalem, a day after clashes wounded more than 200 people. In an official statement, US said,

"We call on Israeli and Palestinian officials to act decisively to deescalate tensions and bring a halt to the violence. It is absolutely critical that all sides exercise restraint, refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al-Sharif / Temple Mount – in word and in practice. Leaders across the spectrum must denounce all violent acts. Security services must ensure the safety of all of Jerusalem’s residents and hold all perpetrators to account."

While the EU and Russia condemned the violence and urged authorities to prevent escalation, Washington appealed for de-escalation in Jerusalem and warned against carrying out eviction threats. The United Nations urged Israel to call off forced evictions in East Jerusalem, warning that its actions could amount to "war crimes".

(With agency inputs)