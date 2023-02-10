A Child Born In The Rubble Of Earthquake In Syria Named Aya

A baby girl born to a Syrian mother who passed away after giving birth to her in the midst of an earthquake has been named "Aya", meaning "a sign from God" in Arabic. Her great-uncle, Salah al-Badran, will raise her once she is released from the hospital. Unfortunately, Salah's home was also destroyed in the earthquake, and he and his family of 11 are now living in a tent. According to Salah, only a small percentage of buildings in Jenderis, the northwest Syrian town where they reside, are safe to live in and the rest are uninhabitable.

Rescue workers found the newborn girl, named Aya, in the rubble of an apartment building in Jenderis more than 10 hours after the major earthquake struck the area. The baby was still attached to her deceased mother, Afraa Abu Hadiya, who died along with her husband and four other children, as per a report from The Guardian. Aya was quickly taken to a hospital in Afrin and is now recovering well, with no damage to her spine as previously feared. The earthquake resulted in the deaths of over 21,000 people in northern Syria and southeast Turkey, and left countless orphans, including Aya. The quake occurred in the early morning and caused widespread destruction as many buildings collapsed while people were still sleeping.

Numerous people are trapped inside rubble

Despite the passage of several days since the devastating earthquake hit, rescuers are still making recoveries. In Turkey, a 16-year-old girl named Melda Adtas, was rescued alive over 80 hours after the earthquake. Her father was overjoyed and the nation was cheered by this rare piece of good news. The rescue operation took five hours to complete after neighbors heard sounds coming from the rubble and raised the alarm. Melda was trapped under a collapsed wall. The rescue effort was led by a miner named Suleyman, who was part of a group of miners from the Black Sea region who had come to assist with the rescue efforts. His expertise in working in dark and narrow spaces was critical to the success of the rescue operation. The rescuers worked silently to maintain contact with Melda and removed obstacles one by one, as onlookers watched nervously.