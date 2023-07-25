'A Grave Mistake': Israel's Ex-Minister Gantz Denounces Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul

Former Defence Minister and a current opposition leader in the Knesset publically denounced Monday’s vote to pass part of the government’s controversial judicial reforms. While criticising the judicial overhaul, Benny Gantz has called it a difficult day in which “the State of Israel lost,” reported ANI.

On Monday, Israel's parliament passed the first significant law in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious plan to overhaul the country's justice system. This has triggered mass protests with several accusing the PM of pushing the country toward authoritarian rule.

Israel's Former Minister of Defence criticises the new judicial law

The first law has been passed unanimously by Netanyahu's ruling coalition after the opposition stormed out of the hall, reported AP news. However, this would result in deepening the fissures that have tested the delicate social ties that bind the country. The voting took place hours after Netanyahu's release from a hospital.

The current opposition leader in the Knesset has condemned the law and said, "A majority in the Knesset wants a compromise agreement on the judicial reforms." He added that the coalition who wanted this was, “subdued by extremist members of the Knesset who decided to change our identity card, who want to degenerate us into the abyss of hatred, to divide us, to hate each other.”

Gantz asserted, "Those who think they won today will soon find out that it was a grave mistake for all of us.”

Lambasting the Israeli government, he said, "Anyone who has seen the Minister of Defense begging the Minister of Justice (to compromise), understands how much the State of Israel needs a responsible adult at this time." " This is not how you run a country – Netanyahu failed and this entire government is a resounding failure."

He went on to hail the protestors and said that "hundreds of thousands of patriots across the country, who go out and demonstrate – are the strength, and the majority of the Israeli people who want reform by consensus is our strength in the face of this danger.”

