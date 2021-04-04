A Show Of Pharaonic Heritage As Egypt Holds Parade To Move Royal Mummies To New Museum

Quick links:
To celebrate the relocation of 22 of its prized royal mummies to a new location, Egypt held a gala parade on April 3. Thousands of residents participated in the made-for-TV event.
All the mummies were transported in climate-controlled boxes put inside trucks. Each vehicle was designed to look like ancient boats which carried decreased kings to their tombs millions of years ago.
The parade snaked along the Nile corniche from the Egyptian Museum overlooking Tahrir Square to the newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in the Fustat neighbourhood.
According to the country’s Ministry of Antiquities, most of the mummies belonged to the New Kingdom, which stretched between 1539 BC to 1075 BC.
The special made-for-TV parade was part of Egypt’s efforts to attract foreign tourists by publicizing its ancient artefacts. The industry has seen a significant plunge since the outbreak of COVID.
“This parade is a unique global event that will not be repeated,” declared Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany.
The event titled 'Pharaohs’ Golden Parade' also included art and cultural performances which delighted hundreds of people watching it LIVE on their TV screens.
"This majestic scene is new evidence of the greatness of this people, the guarding of this unique civilization that extends into the depths of history," President said in a Twitter post.