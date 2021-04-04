Last Updated:

A Show Of Pharaonic Heritage As Egypt Holds Parade To Move Royal Mummies To New Museum

To celebrate the relocation of 22 of its prized royal mummies to a new location, Egypt held a gala parade on April 3. The gala event was broadcasted on state TV

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Pharaohs’ Golden Parade
1/10
Associated Press

To celebrate the relocation of 22 of its prized royal mummies to a new location, Egypt held a gala parade on April 3. Thousands of residents participated in the made-for-TV event. 

Pharaohs’ Golden Parade
2/10
Associated Press

All the mummies were transported in climate-controlled boxes put inside trucks. Each vehicle was designed to look like ancient boats which carried decreased kings to their tombs millions of years ago.

Pharaohs’ Golden Parade
3/10
DKAMBinEgypt/Twitter

The parade snaked along the Nile corniche from the Egyptian Museum overlooking Tahrir Square to the newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in the Fustat neighbourhood. 

Pharaohs’ Golden Parade
4/10
elenapanovaUN/Twitter

According to the country’s Ministry of Antiquities, most of the mummies belonged to the New Kingdom, which stretched between 1539 BC to 1075 BC. 

Pharaohs’ Golden Parade
5/10
DorisSkull/Twitter

Popular figures included Ramses II and the country's only female pharaoh Queen Hatshepsut. 

Pharaohs’ Golden Parade
6/10
DorisSkull/Twitter

The special made-for-TV parade was part of Egypt’s efforts to attract foreign tourists by publicizing its ancient artefacts. The industry has seen a significant plunge since the outbreak of COVID. 

Pharaohs’ Golden Parade
7/10
omgmaha/Twitter

“This parade is a unique global event that will not be repeated,” declared Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany.

Pharaohs’ Golden Parade
8/10
omgmaha/Twitter

The event titled 'Pharaohs’ Golden Parade' also included art and cultural performances which delighted hundreds of people watching it LIVE on their TV screens. 

Pharaohs’ Golden Parade
9/10
ulttcsy/Twitter

"This majestic scene is new evidence of the greatness of this people, the guarding of this unique civilization that extends into the depths of history," President said in a Twitter post.

Pharaohs’ Golden Parade
10/10
Sandoood2/Twitter

Once at the new museum, 20 of the mummies will be displayed, while the remaining two will be stored. 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
From Japan to France: Cherry blossom season paints cities in vibrant shades of pink

From Japan to France: Cherry blossom season paints cities in vibrant shades of pink
IN PICS: rescue and recovery underway after Taiwan's deadly crash

IN PICS: rescue and recovery underway after Taiwan's deadly crash