The massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have caused heavy devastation in the middle eastern countries. Thousands of rescue officials are working day and night to dig through the rubble to find the survivors or any sign of life. In the midst of all the chaos, a bird which was buried alive for 60 hours, was rescued by the rescuers indicating how every life counts for the rescue teams at the site of devastation. The tiny blue-and-yellow bird was found alive on Wednesday from a wreckage of a 14-story building that collapsed in the city of Adana, AP reported.

“The cage was broken, but the bird was still inside,” said Bekir Bicer, a volunteer who was working at the site. Hundreds of people hushed after the Rescue workers heard a shriek of a whistle from the distressed bird. “I was very happy. I nearly cried,” he added. Residents of the 14-story building also looked at it in amazement, one such resident, Suat Yarkan, told AP that he felt like god is helping the victims of the natural calamity in the country. “It makes me feel like maybe God is helping us ... I have to believe that they will recover everyone,” Yarkan exclaimed.

Prospects of finding survivors after three days look bleak: experts

While thousands of rescue workers are working tirelessly to dig through the rubble and save as many lives as possible, experts say prospects of finding survivors three days after the tragedy look bleak. “The first 72 hours are considered to be critical as the condition of people trapped and injured can deteriorate quickly and become fatal if they are not rescued and given medical attention in time,” Steven Godby from Nottingham Trent University told AP. However, the rescue workers and the government officials are not losing hope. While the Turkish Health Minister revealed that 77 field hospitals have been opened up in 10 provinces to help the victims, help is still pouring in from around the world. On Wednesday, the EU announced that it is going to organise a donor conference to raise funds for the victims.

10 ilimizde 77 SAHRA HASTANESİ kurduk. Acil sağlık hizmeti verilen bu hastanelerin bir kısmında cerrahi operasyonlar da yapabiliyoruz. Sağlık durumu riskli depremzedelerimiz buralarda yapılan ilk müdahalenin ardından helikopterlerle bölgedeki hastanelere sevk ediliyor. pic.twitter.com/n5IQfS0PMf — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) February 8, 2023

We are now racing against the clock to save lives together.



Soon we will provide relief aid, together.



Türkiye and Syria can count on the EU.

@SwedishPM and I will host a Donors' Conference early March in Brussels.



Let’s mobilise funds globally for the affected communities. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 8, 2023

(With Inputs from AP)