Abu Dhabi Airport Attack: 2 Indians, 1 Pakistani Killed In Drone Attack In UAE

Two Indians and one Pakistani were killed, while six others were wounded with ailments ranging from minor to moderate in the Abu Dhabi airport attack

A petrol tanker explosion in Abu Dhabi killed three people and injured six others on January 17, according to state news agency WAM. Two Indians and one Pakistani were killed, while six others were wounded with ailments ranging from minor to moderate in the Abu Dhabi airport attack, Arab media agencies reported citing local police.

"The accident resulted in the death of a person of Pakistani nationality and two people of Indian nationality, and the injury of 6 others, their injuries were between light and medium," the Arab police said, local media reported.

Drones may have caused an explosion involving three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi on Monday, as well as a fire at the construction site of the emirate's new airport extension, Abu Dhabi police said in a statement carried by the official WAM news agency. According to the UAE's state-run WAM news agency, early research suggests that small flying objects, most likely drones, dropped in both regions and may have triggered the explosives.

Houthis declare a "qualitative military operation in the UAE in the coming hours"

Yemen's Houthis, who are backed by Iran, are suspected to have begun an attack on the United Arab Emirates. According to a statement from a Twitter account affiliated with the militia's spokesperson Yahya Saree, the Houthis plan to declare a "qualitative military operation in the UAE in the coming hours."

According to local media, the fires have been extinguished and air traffic has not been disrupted. As part of the Arab Coalition, the UAE intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015. In 2019, it reduced its operations. The Rwabee, a UAE cargo ship, was hijacked by Houthi forces on the night of January 1. According to the Arab Coalition, the ship was on its way from Yemen's Socotra Island to the Saudi port of Jazan, carrying equipment leased by a Saudi company for use in a field hospital on the island.

Whereas, the Houthis claim that the ship was carrying military equipment. Seven Indian sailors, an Ethiopian, an Indonesian, a Filipino, and a Myanmar sailor were on board.

(With inputs from agencies)

