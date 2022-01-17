Abu Dhabi Airport Attack: 3 Oil Tankers Explode In Houthi-claimed Drone Attack In UAE

At least three oil tankers carrying fuel exploded in a suspected drone attack that was reported near Abu Dhabi international airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack in UAE after police in the capital Abu Dhabi reported two fires. The Abu Dhabi police issued a statement saying that the preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of the fire are possibly drones that fell in two areas. They also added that the fire is currently being put out.

The authorities have also launched an extensive investigation into the cause of the fire, however, there are no significant damages from the two accidents, the statement added.

The explosion involving three oil tankers and a fire at the construction site of the emirate’s new airport on Monday morning were reportedly caused by drones, according to the statement by Abu Dhabi police carried by the official WAM news agency.

Meanwhile, according to a Twitter post by the account linked to Houthis spokesperson Yahya Saree, the militants plan to announce a “qualitative military operation in the UAE in the coming hours”. Media reports have also stated that both fires have been brought under control and air traffic was not affected. There was no significant damage reported but a full investigation has been launched into the Monday incident and the cause behind the fires.

MEA demands release of Indians aboard ship seized by Houthis

The latest reported drone attack near Abu Dhabi airport came after Yemeni Houthi rebels rejected a United Nations (UN) request to release an Emirati-flagged vessel that the militants had seized earlier this month along with its 11-member crew. Houthis reportedly said that the ship was carrying “military assets”. Meanwhile, UAE had described the Rwabee as a “civilian cargo vessel” that was leased by a Saudi company. UAE had also said that the shop had been in the international waters and carries equipment which is used at a field hospital.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday had said that seven Indian sailors aboard Houthi-captured Rwabee are safe. MEA said in a statement, "Government of India has been closely monitoring developments following the seizure of the UAE flagged ship Rwabee off the port of Hodeidah (Yemen) by the Houthis on January 2, 2022. We are in touch with the company operating the ship and have been informed that out of the 11 crew members on board the ship, seven are from India.”

The ongoing conflict between Saudis and the Houthis has its roots in the failure of the political process which was set to bring stability to Yemen after the uprising in 2011 that forced its long-time authoritarian president Ali Abdullah Saleh in a bid to hand over power to his deputy, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi. Both sides have repeatedly attacked each other.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash/RepublicWorld