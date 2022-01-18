Abu Dhabi Attack: Indian Embassy In UAE Establishes Identity Of 2 Deceased Indians

In a major development, the Indian embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has established the identities of the two Indian nationals deceased in the alleged drone strikes near Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday (January 17). The update comes after an Indian envoy to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir on Monday evening told Republic TV that the embassy was working closely with the UAE authorities to identify the individuals killed in the gruesome blast.

"We are working very closely with the authorities concerned in the UAE to establish the identities of the disease so that we can reach out to their families and provide whatever assistance is possible," Sudhir had said.

A Pakistani national was also killed in the explosion. In addition, six more were injured in the blast, which also included 2 Indian nationals. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Indian embassy in UAE informed that the two wounded Indian nationals were discharged after receiving required medical treatment. Meanwhile, the embassy also updated that Indian officials in the UAE also got in touch with the family members of the Indian nationals deceased in the blast.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed the responsibility for the blast. The alleged drone strikes hit three fuel tankers and a storage facility of the ADNOC oil firm in the Muzaffar Industrial area, sparking a fire and killing three.

Moreover, suspected drone attacks also erupted "minor" blaze at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, UAE police informed citing preliminary findings. Houthi commander Yahya Saree on Monday told Al-Masirah TV that the Iran-backed insurgents carried out the blast under 'Operation Hurricane Yemen'.

Indian embassy in UAE to repatriate

The Indian embassy in UAE has also expedited efforts to repatriate mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals. It is to mention that the individuals were killed after three oil tankers exploded after catching fire at ADNOC on Monday. Condemnation of the act has poured from all across the world, including the UK, US, France and the United Nations.

In addition, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan later on Monday dubbed the act as a "cowardly act of terrorism" and warned of retaliation.

[Satellite Photos Show Aftermath Of Abu Dhabi Attack. Image: AP]

On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition launched airstrikes on Houthi holdouts in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. "In response to the thread and out of military necessity, airstrikes have begun in Sanaa," the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The coalition supports the Yemen government and fights against the Houthi rebels and is backed by nine Western Asia and North African countries, including Jordan, Kuwait, Somalia, Egypt and more.

