Afghan Peace Talks: Next Meet Between Taliban & Govt To Take Place In Doha In August

Amid escalating tensions between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government, the next meeting between the Deobandi Islamist movement and the Afghan government will take place in the next month. According to a report by TOLO news, both sides agreed to continue their conferences and promote peace efforts in the war-led country. It is worth noting that this would be the first such meeting after the US military launched four airstrikes in support of Afghan government forces targeting Taliban insurgents at Kandahar province. Earlier this month, the first meeting was held in Qatar.

Afghan peace talks would be effective if maximum administrative team attends: Ex- Taliban commander

According to TOLO sources, the main agenda of the next meeting would revolve around making the framework to achieve long-awaited peace talks before the August 31st deadline that US President Joe Biden had announced earlier this year regarding the withdrawal of the US troops from the war-torn country. "It will be effective if an administrative team attends the meeting this time, but if the delegation has less authority, it will not have the desired impression," said former Taliban commander Sayed Akbar Agha.

Taliban demands withdrawal of President for securing peace in Afghanistan

Earlier, in an interview with The Associated Press, Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the group's negotiating team, said that the Taliban never want to monopolize power. However, he added that there won’t be peace in the war led country until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul. He also demanded the removal of President Ashraf Ghani.

"I want to make it obvious that we do not believe in the monopoly of leadership because any governments who (sought) to monopolize power in Afghanistan in the past, were not successful governments," said Shaheen, apparently including the Taliban’s own five-year rule in that assessment. "So we do not want to repeat that same formula."

US backs President Ashraf Ghani irrespective of Taliban demands

Meanwhile, when asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki about the Taliban's demand, he affirmed that the US will support the incumbent Afghan government irrespective of what the Taliban directs for the establishment of peace in the country. It is worth noting that the United States has announced that it has withdrawn almost 90 per cent of its troops from Afghanistan. However, the withdrawal comes with many uncertainties as a resurgent Taliban captures ground and fears mount that the country could soon fall into civil war. According to the reports, at least 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP)