After UK Sanctions Iran Over Execution Of Alireza Akbari, Hardliners Urge For Revenge

The Iranian hardliners have been urging the Iran government to exact revenge on the UK and exposed its spying network by revealing the true names of the British intelligence agents, reported the Guardian. The names include those who have supposedly worked with the British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari, who was executed on January 14 for allegedly spying for the UK. This has been argued by Hossein Shariatmadari, the editor of the Kayan, the newspaper closest to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The newspaper has shown the intent of the Iranian hardliners on a confrontation with Britain over the issue. While the family of Akbari, during the whole process, kept on denying the allegations imposed by the Iranian regime.

While urging the Iranian government to expose the UK intelligence agents Shariatmadari said, “Now it is our turn to take revenge, and it is expected that the Ministry of Information will provide some information related to the leads, commanders, and agents of the British and Mossad intelligence services who were involved in technical interrogations and publish the expert knowledge obtained.”

Further, he added, “There are also questions about how this spy infiltrated the sensitive and strategic centres of the system, which should not be simply ignored.”

The UK condemns the Iranian regime

James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, has not only condemned the decision taken by the Iran government but also shared that the UK has imposed sanctions against Iran’s Prosecutor General. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The UK has sanctioned Iran's Prosecutor General. Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution. The Prosecutor General is at the heart of Iran's use of the death penalty. We're holding the regime to account for its appalling human rights violations."

The UK has sanctioned Iran's

Prosecutor General.



Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution.

The Prosecutor General is at the heart of Iran's use of the death penalty.



We're holding the regime to account for its appalling human rights violations — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) January 14, 2023

Further, in another tweet, he wrote, "We’re holding the regime to account. The UK has today - Sanctioned the Iranian Prosecutor General - Summoned the Charge d’Affaires - Temporarily recalled the UK Ambassador for consultation. Our response to Iran is not limited to today. We are reviewing further action."

We’re holding the regime to account. The UK has today:



- Sanctioned the Iranian Prosecutor General



- Summoned the Charge d’Affaires



- Temporarily recalled the UK Ambassador for consultation.



Our response to Iran is not limited to today. We are reviewing further action. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) January 14, 2023

Apart from him, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the UK has also tweeted about the sanctions imposed on Mohammad Jafar Montazeri. Taking to Twitter, they wrote, "The UK has sanctioned Iran’s Prosecutor General. On his watch, the judiciary has executed British National Alireza Akbari and a growing number of Iranians in response to the protests. We will continue to hold the Iranian regime to account."