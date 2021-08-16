Air Raid Sirens Blow In Israel As Gaza Launches Airstrike; Violence Rears Up Again

Sirens and hooters began to blow in the northern districts of Israel as Gaza launched an airstrike on Monday. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) took Twitter to announce the interception of the rocket by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

"A rocket was just fired from Gaza," IDF wrote on Twitter. The post was shared along with an amateur picture from the southern town of Sderot of what seemed to be a rocket. Take a look at the post shared by IDF:

A rocket was just fired from Gaza into Israel.



The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted the rocket. pic.twitter.com/jlT4PIb7pe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 16, 2021

The attack could jeopardize hard-won peace between Gaza and Israel

The attack comes after a brief three-month calm period between the group that rules Gaza Strip, Hamas and Israel. As per reports, the shelling could jeopardize the hard-won ceasefire drawn after the devastating 11-conflict between the two nations. However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the munitions fired on Israel.

The attack came at the heels of violent last-night clashes between Israeli troops with Palestinian gunmen in the Palestine-occupied West Bank area. The skirmish claimed the lives of four Palestinians in one of the mortal battles in the area, AP reported.

Following the bitter row, the IDF also claimed to have captured an alleged Palestinian insurgent in the north-eastern Ramallah province.

"Our troops apprehended an armed Palestinian wearing a full IDF uniform northeast of Ramallah earlier today," IDF said in a statement. "The suspect was later transferred to security forces for further questioning," they added.

Escalation of Israel-Palestinian conflict

The violence between Israel and Palestine has escalated swiftly since May 2021. The clashes erupted after the Israeli Supreme Court ordered the eviction of four Palestinian families in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah followed by the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli police.

The conditions deteriorated after both Hamas and Palestine Islamic Jihad launched airstrikes following the breaching of the Hamas-declared ultimatum by Israel. Israel also launched counter strikes to cripple Gaza-based Hamas.

The airstrikes caused heavy damage to life and infrastructure. As per reports, about 256 Palestinians, including 66 children were killed in Palestine. Furthermore, 13 people including two children were killed in Israel. About 18 buildings, 40 schools, and 4 hospitals were crushed to debris in the 11-day conflict between the nations.

Both the nations resumed peace following the return to status quo antebellum.

However, hostility intensified after incendiary balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel on June 16, 2021. To this, the Israeli Air Force responded with multiple airstrikes, leading to the resumption of the conflict. As recently as on Friday, Israel and Gaza indulged in combat in the northern West Bank city of Jenin. About 24 people, including two children, were killed in the Israel-Palestine confrontation in the recent week.

