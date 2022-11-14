'Alaa Alive, Drinking Water Again': Jailed Egyptian Activist's Sister Gets 'proof Of Life'

British-Egyptian pro-democracy writer and activist, Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who was imprisoned in a jail in Cairo, has stirred a storm around the world. The writer went on a ‘water strike’ on the first day of COP27 and was in a critical condition during the ordeal. As Fattah’s family was demanding proof of life, on Monday, his sister took to Twitter to share that the Egyptian activist is drinking water again.

Taking to Twitter, Fattah’s sister Sanaa Seif wrote, “I'm so relieved. We just got a note from prison to my mother, Alaa is alive, he says he's drinking water again as of November 12th. He says he'll say more as soon as he can. It's definitely his handwriting. Proof of life, at last. Why did they hold this back from us for 2 days?!”

AP reported that the prison authorities had allowed him to communicate with his family through weekly letters. The Monday letter now becomes the “first proof of life” the family received since he started his water strike 8 days ago.

World Leaders raised Fattah’s issue at the climate summit

Last week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote a letter to Fattah’s family assuring them that he will raise the issue at COP27. Since Egypt was the host of the summit, Sunak asserted that it is ‘another opportunity to raise the issue with the Egyptian leadership’. He made it clear to the family that Fattah’s case is 'a priority for the British government,' since he is also a British citizen.

Rishi Sunak was not the only global leader to raise the issue at the summit. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told AP that US President Biden had also raised the issue during his meeting with the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Friday. The issue was also raised by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the summit.

On Saturday, Fattah’s sister Sanaa Seif led a protest march demanding the release of the activist. The Egyptian administration on the other hand didn't want the matter to be the topic of conversation at the Summit. Addressing the issue, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry downplayed the matter on Saturday and said, “The priority of the summit should be focused on the existential challenge related to climate change.” The recent 'proof of life' of the prisoned Egyptian activist now brings relief to the family.