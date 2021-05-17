'All We Want Is Peace': 12-year-old Raps Amid Ruins As Israel-Hamas Conflict Rages

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant group Hamas entered its second week on May 17 and Islamist groups renewed rocket attacks on Israeli cities after a senior Palestinian militant commander was killed on Monday. As Israel continues to strike down hundreds of rockets fired by the militants, civilians on both sides have been bearing the burn of the ongoing violence which doesn't seem to end anytime soon. Amid gory images and visuals of destruction, a video of a 12-year-old boy narrating the plight of civilians has gone viral on social media.

The video, with over 2 million views so far, shows a young boy named Abdel Rahman al-Shantti rapping about destruction in his homeland while walking amidst the remains of destroyed buildings. “Palestine’s been occupied for decades, but a home for centuries. This land has for generations been all my family’s memories,” Abdel begins the rap. As many as 200 people have lost their lives in Gaza ever since the deadly violence erupted.

12-year-old Gaza rapper sings amid ruins

He adds, “Looking at man baby sister, is this something she deserves? Growing up in a world where she is not treated the same. Denied the right to live free because of where she came."

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, the young rapper appealed, "all we want is peace". In the caption of the post, he mentioned that "this past week has been very tough for my home." As Hamas continues airstrikes on civilian areas, Israel unleashed artillery fire and airstrikes in an attempt to clear out a network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion. Further, amid such distressing times, the rapper noted that "music keeps me going."

Abdel reportedly studies at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City and has taught himself English by listening to music online. He earlier grabbed attention when he called for peace between two sides. However, Abdel was criticised heavily following his comments in an interview with a Russian outlet where he vouched for peace between Israel and Palestine.

Abdel had said, “I would like to spread love between us and Israel. There’s no reason for fighting and wars. We need to let this relationship become better and better." Following the severe backlash, Abdel’s father Saleh al-Shantti clarified that his son did not want peace between Israel and Palestine but rather world peace.

Ever since the video was posted, it has received applauds from netizens and several international artists also praised the boy for the powerful rap. Actor Tyrese Gibson and Grammy-winning music producer DJ Khaled too poured love. Sharing the video, Khaled wrote, “Bless up the young world @mca.rap. Praying for Love and peace to the world and Unity! Praying for love and peace 🇵🇸 and the whole world everyone love and peace. LOVE IS THE ANSWER." Several netizens sent prayers and love to his homeland as they were smitten by the fearlessness of the young rapper.