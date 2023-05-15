Amid Fierce Contest Between Erdogan & Kilicdaroglu, Turkey To Go For A Runoff?

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing a big challenge after being in power for 20 years. According to state-run Anadolu news agency's latest data, Erdogan's lead is under 50%, and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu's over 44%. If neither wins a majority, they would be going to a runoff, which would be a first for Erdogan. This balance between the two candidates of Turkey has come after millions voted on Sunday, reported CNN.

Will Turkish Presidential candidates go for runoff?

With 89% of the ballot boxes having been opened, the preliminary unofficial results show President Erdogan's share of votes at 49.94%, as per the Anadolu Agency report. As things stand, the Turkish presidential election may go for a runoff on May 28. In the meantime, opposition leaders have rejected the preliminary figures and called them misleading. Earlier, Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), had announced on Twitter that his party is "ahead" in the polls.

Öndeyiz. — Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (@kilicdarogluk) May 14, 2023

Further, Kilicdaroglu blamed Erdogan's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party for demanding recounts and delaying results in opposition strongholds, including in Ankara and Istanbul. "My dear nation, they are blocking the system with repeated objections at ballots where we have higher votes. For example, there are persistent objections to 300 ballots in Ankara and 783 ballots in Istanbul. There is a ballot with six and another with 11 objections," said Kilicdaroglu in a statement while addressing the reporters at his party headquarters in Ankara.

Taking to Twitter, Kilicdaroglu wrote, "The fiction, which started with 60 percent, has now dropped below 50. Ballot observers and election board officials should never leave their places. We will not sleep tonight, my people. I warn the YSK, you have to provide data entry in the provinces."

Yüzde 60'lar ile başlayan kurgu şu anda 50'nin altına düştü. Sandık müşahitleri ve seçim kurullarındaki görevlilerimiz bulundukları yerden asla ayrılmasın. Bu gece uyumayacağız Halkım. YSK'yı uyarıyorum, illerdeki veri girişini sağlamak zorundasınız. — Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (@kilicdarogluk) May 14, 2023

On the other hand, Erdogan tweeted and started his celebrations after the preliminary results were shared. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "While the election was held in such a positive and democratic atmosphere and the vote counting is still going on, trying to announce results hastily means usurpation of the national will." Further, he added, "We are pleased that the favour of our nation is reflected in the ongoing vote count."