Amid Protests In Iran, Authorities Detain Another Woman For Not Wearing Hijab In Public

Amid the anti-government protests in Iran over the "custodial death" of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, the authorities have reportedly again detained a woman after a photo of her eating at a restaurant without her headscarves went viral on several social media platforms. While speaking to CNN, her family said that Donya Rad was eating breakfast at a restaurant in Tehran with her friend on Wednesday and someone uploaded photos on the internet showing the duo without the headscarf. Rad's sister told the American media outlet that the security agency contacted her immediately and asked her to explain the reason behind her action.

"After visiting the designated place she was arrested, after a few hours of no news, Donya told me in a short call that she was transferred to Ward 209 of Evin Prison," her sister told media.

According to CNN, Evin Prison is known as a place for brutality where the inmates have been tortured by Iran's intelligence officials. Notably, this came nearly two after an Iranian woman, whose video of protesting boldly, went viral at the start of the demonstration, was reportedly killed on Sunday. According to multiple media reports, Hadis Najafi, whose video of tying her unscarved hair back in the middle of a protest, was allegedly shot dead in the country. The reports claimed at least six bullets were recovered from her abdomen, neck, heart and hand. Notably, Najafi became an internet sensation overnight after the video of her protest went viral on several social media platforms with netizens praising her immense courage against the government.

Why Iranian government is facing backlash worldwide?

Iran has been witnessing anti-hijab protests in several regions including in the hometown of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the so-called “morality police” over the way she was wearing a hijab. Although police released a video of Amini collapsing after fainting in the police station, protestors alleged she had suffered serious injuries during the police custody. A relative has said the deceased had no history of heart disease. The Kasra hospital in Tehran, where police took Amini after she collapsed and slipped into a coma, said she was brought in without vital signs.

During a press conference, Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi, said the claims and videos circulated on social media platforms were morphed and added the administration left no stone unturned to save the life of the woman. "There was no negligence on the part of the police, not even a small slip; all the words published in cyberspace about the cause of death are pure lies," he said. Further, Rahimi even refuted the claims of her detention and added Amini was joking while inside the morality police's van. When the reporters questioned the body cameras equipped by the morality police, he said "accidentally there were no cameras on that day".

