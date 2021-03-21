Amid Rise In Femicides, Protests Erupt Over Turkey's Withdrawal From Pact To Protect Women

Several people stepped out on streets in Turkey on Saturday protesting against President Recep Tayyip ErdoÄŸan decision to withdraw from the world's first "binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women". The treaty was forged by The Council of Europe in Istanbul, in 2011 and is intended at preventing, prosecuting, and eliminating domestic violence that is on the rise in the region, against women. Turkey had signed the treaty in 2011, however, the ruling Adalet ve KalkÄ±nma (AK) Party withdrew from the accord recently without stating any specific reason.



The decision also comes during a time when Turkey recorded a rise in femicides since 2020. Protesters were seen holding purple flags and banners that read "We are not scared, we are not afraid and we shall not obey." Family, labour, and social policies minister of Turkey, Zehra Zumrut Selcuk tweeted on the development and wrote, “The guarantee of women’s rights are the current regulations in our bylaws, primarily our constitution. Our judicial system is dynamic and strong enough to implement new regulations as needed.”



Selcuk tweeted "If they think that we are going to step back from fighting violence against women or establishing women's human rights, they should know that they will be disappointed."

Pact promotes violence, undermines family decorums: Conservative

On the contrary, many conservatives residing in Turkey predict that the pact undermines family decorums and promotes violence that further is "hostile to the principle of gender equality in the Istanbul Convention," a leading US daily reported on Sunday. However, those who criticise President ErdoÄŸan's decision to withdraw from the pact hinted that this step would further Turkey's positioning in the European Union, which the former is yet to become a permanent member of.

'We don't feel safe anymore': Protesters

Another section of conservatives in the region thinks that the pact is too liberal and that "it would promote homosexuality, given its principle of non-discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation [sic]." The protesters agitating against the withdrawal from the pact said that "We feel it is the end of the road. We are fed up and we do not feel safe. Enough," AFP reported.



The government has not implemented the convention in the right way and now scrapping it is unexpected, said a 43-year-old protester who identified herself as Cigdem Karadag. She arirved in Turkey to give her daughters a better life, to raise them in an educated atmosphere where they would know what living free is. "The convention wasn't implemented in the right manner and moreover was scrapped by the government," she said and added that "She doesn't want to see her daughters murdered."



Meanwhile, the foreign ministries of Germany and France have also condemned the Turkish President's decision to withdraw from the pact. The France ministry in a statement conveyed "This decision will primarily affect Turkish women, to whom France expresses all its solidarity."