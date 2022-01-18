Amid Rising Tension With Iran, Israel Successfully Runs Trial Of Arrow-3 Missile System

Amid ongoing tension with Iran, Israel on Tuesday successfully conducted a planned trial of the Arrow-3 missile defence system, Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday. According to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the test was conducted with the collaboration of IDF and the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA). "AWS operational radars array detected the target and transferred data to the BMC, which analyzed the data and established a defence plan. After the defence plan was established, two Arrow-3 interceptors were launched toward the target and successfully completed the mission," the Ministry of Defense tweeted.

The Israel Missile Defense Organization together with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and @IDF conducted a successful flight test of the Arrow 3 Weapon System, which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside of the earth’s atmosphere. The test was led by @ILAerospaceIAI — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) January 18, 2022

While speaking about the recent launch, Defense Ministry’s Missile Defense Organization head Moshe Patel told the media personnel that the recent trial was a breakthrough capability for the defence of the country.

"The success of this test is an important milestone for Israel’s operational capability to defend itself against existing and evolving threats in the region," Jerusalem Post quoted the statement of the Defense Ministry and added that it was a part of the IDF’s multi-year development program.

According to IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy, the test that was conducted on Tuesday morning in central Israel was tested in a "challenging scenario". Levy said that the defence system accumulated vital details that will be used by the defence organisation and the company’s architects for the expansion of forthcoming technology.

Arrow 3 have better intercepting capabilities at a much higher altitude

Further, elaborating about the launch, the CEO of the Israel Aerospace Industries said that the Arrow 3 is the technology that is totally based on algorithms that are capable of detecting incoming threats and calculate launch trajectories for interceptors.

Notably, the Arrow 3 or Hetz 3 is an ambitious exoatmospheric hypersonic anti-ballistic missile, jointly funded, developed and produced by Israel and the United States. According to the defence ministry, the latest generation of the Arrow 3 system is believed to have better-intercepting capabilities at a much higher altitude and much further away from Israeli soil, JP reported.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Benny Gantz lauded the recent launch and called the step "a major boost for the Israeli defence forces."

"With every step forward, with every development, we equip the State of Israel with the capabilities to defend itself against developing threats. Our systems provide Israel with the freedom to manoeuvre strategically," Jerusalem Post quoted Gantz as saying after the launch on Tuesday.

