Ancient Jewish Fort Masada Lit Up Commemorating 30-years Of India-Israel Camaraderie

Commemorating the decades-old relationship between India and Israel, the Masada region was lit with the presentation of a special logo marking 30 years of friendship. The presentation was made on the walls of a fort that is the site of the Jews' last stand against the Romans.

It is pertinent to mention here that the expelled Jews committed mass suicide instead of falling into the hands of the enemy. So a saying holds popular in the region of Israel that states, "Masada shall not fall again".

About Masada

Masada is a symbol of the ancient kingdom of Israel. This rugged natural fortress, of majestic beauty, is situated in the Judaean Desert overlooking the Dead Sea. Herod the Great, King of Judaea, (reigned 37 – 4 B.C.) built this palace complex, in the classic style of the early Roman Empire. The camps, fortifications, and attack ramp that encircle the monument constitute the most complete Roman siege works surviving to the present day.

According to UNESCO, "The tragic events during the last days of the Jewish refugees who occupied the fortress and palace of Masada make it a symbol both of Jewish cultural identity and, more universally, of the continuing human struggle between oppression and liberty".

Celebration of 30-years of India-Israel friendship

On September 17, 1950, India recognized Israel, and then on January 29, 1993, full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries were established. Since then, the bilateral relations between the two countries have strengthened into multifaceted strategic partnerships.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The history of the relationship between our countries is very old. There has been a strong relationship between the people of India and Israel for centuries".

On January 24, a special logo for the celebrations of 30 years of India-Israel friendship was unveiled virtually by the Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Kumar Singla and Ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon. It is to be noted that the logo was designed by Indian designer Nikhil Kumar Rai from NID.

