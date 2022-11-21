Anti-hijab Protests: Iran Arrests 2 Well-known Actors For Removing Headscarves

In the midst of the ongoing turmoil in Iran, Iranian authorities have detained two well-known actresses who showed support for the nation's protest movement by taking off their headscarves in public. According to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, actors, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were arrested after being called by prosecutors who have been investigating their "provocative" social media statements. Further, it is pertinent to mention that this unrest was initiated after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman of Iranian-Kurdish had been detained by Tehran's morality police, and lost her life in custody.

Hengameh Ghaziani posted a video of herself taking off the hijab on Instagram on Saturday. She commented, "Maybe this will be my last post." She continued by saying, “From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with the Iranian people until my last breath.”

Iran arrests two actors

Furthermore, in the footage, Ghaziani can be seen facing the camera while remaining silent before turning around and pulling her hair back into a ponytail. She even accused the Iranian regime of "murdering" more than 50 children in a post from last week. She has been detained, according to Iranian official media, for encouraging and supporting the "riots" as well as for interacting with opposition media.

Notably, the Iranian government was asked by many European Union nations to stop repressing anti-government protests violently. Due to the EU nations' objections, many of them decided to impose sanctions on Iran.

Besides this, as part of the same inquiry, Katayoun Riahi was detained, according to IRNA. The actress, who has starred in several critically acclaimed films and is renowned for her charitable work, gave an interview to the London-based Iran International TV in September while without wearing a headscarf. This channel is hated by the regime.

Riahi had voiced her opposition to the required hijab as well as her support for the demonstrations that have erupted across Iran in the wake of Mahsa Amini's passing.

Violent crackdown against the anti-hijab protests

According to the Iran Human Rights group, 47 children were among the 378 individuals who died as a result of the official crackdown.

Meanwhile, according to Iran's official media outlet, the Revolutionary Court of the country has sentenced one anti-government protester to death and handed jail sentences to five others in the middle of the current upheaval.

