Earlier this year, tech giants Google and Apple were accused of deliberately removing Palestine from their maps. While the accusations proved to be false, a fresh controversy had emerged after Apple’s system software Siri failed to recognize the contested state of Palestine. On Friday, a TikTok user named Mayanoraa shared a video of her asking for the time in Palestine to Siri. “I have no idea what time it is there,’ replied the much-vaunted software.

The TikToker, who admitted to having read about the alleged forced evacuations in Sheih Jarrah earlier this year, shared a follow-up clip. This time, she quizzed Siri about the time in the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Hebron. “Sorry, I don’t know what time it is in Ramallah,’ answered the voice assistant. She got the same answer for Hebron and East Jerusalem as well. Notably, the city of Ramallah, along with Jerusalem, serves as the administrative capital of Palestine. As for East Jerusalem, the region was controlled by Jordan until Israel occupied it during the six-day war in 1967.

Meanwhile, determined to expose Apple, Mayanoraa went forward to ask the software about the time in Israel. Not so surprisingly, the voice assistant replied “In Jerusalem it is 13:20.” It is worth mentioning here that certain countries including the US have recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, however, its status still remains ambiguous. Speaking to Metro later, the TikToker said, "I’m still wondering how the algorithm works and why Siri is not recognizing Palestine’s time zone when Android phones do."

Google, Apple explain why there is no Palestine on Maps

Earlier this year, Apple and Google were accused of not marking Palestine on their maps. Any user who searches for Palestine gets the areas of Gaza and West Bank marked with dotted lines on their screens. However, both the US-based tech firms clarified that they never did label it in the first place. In an email statement to USA Today, Google particularly emphasised that it doesn't label the borders because there isn't an international consensus on where the Palestinian borders are located. Any user who googles Palestine gets the areas of Gaza and West Bank marked on their screens.

