Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions Flare Despite 2020 Truce, Scores Of Soldiers Injured

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan intensified once again on Thursday, Nov 10, as scores of Armenian soldiers were wounded and in critical condition, after they were shot at by Azerbaijani forces on the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement obtained by Associated Press.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting that Azerbaijani forces launched a “firefight” in order “to accuse Armenia.” He called for the creation of a demilitarized zone of three kilometers (nearly two miles) around Nagorno-Karabakh that includes the territories bordering Azerbaijan occupied by its military.

Armenia and Azerbaijan held peace talks on Monday which were mediated by the United States. Later, during a summit in Russia hosted by President Vladimir Putin, both Pashinyan and Aliyev “agreed not to use force” and pledged to resolve the conflict via dialogue.

As soldiers opened fire despite a ceasefire, the warring Transcaucasian countries hurled accusations at each other for breach at the border from the defensive positions. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry also previously reported intense clashes between the two countries' troops that wounded 282 Azerbaijani soldiers. As Azerbaijan's soldiers accused Armenians of provocations, two civilians were also critically injured during the exchange of rampant firing. Baku accused Yerevan of "large-scale provocations," as it noted that the saboteurs planted mines, and eventually, the Armenian armed forces opened “intensive” firing on Azerbaijani positions.

Russian peacekeepers check a car while patrolling an area in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: AP

Turkey, which supports Azerbaijan as its steadfast regional ally, intervened urging the two former Soviet Republics to honour the Moscow-brokered truce that ended the 2020 armed conflict that began since a separatist war in 1994. Moscow dispatched 2,000 soldiers in 2020 to the volatile region that it called "peacekeepers" as Armenia protested the alleged incursion by Azerbaijani troops into its territory.

A flare-up of fighting

On Thursday, as Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers once again clashed, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a presser derided the Armenian side for not complying with the Russia-brokered peace agreement of November 2020. Azerbaijan accused Armenia of noncompliance to the terms agreed upon by not fully withdrawing its troops from the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia dates back to 1991 when the Armenian military occupied the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a territory that Azerbaijan disputes as its own. Azerbaijani soldiers liberated dozens of cities and an estimated 300 settlements under Armenian occupation in the fierce clashes that broke out in 2000.

In this image taken from a video, servicemen carry a coffin of Azeri serviceman, Shamistan Sadykhov, killed at the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, during his funeral in Lerik, Azerbaijan. Credit: AP

While Russia brokered an agreement, skirmishes between the two republics which have a long history of ethnic tension, have broken out repeatedly. The six-week war in 2020 killed an estimated 6,700 people, and the Russian-brokered truce was hailed as a "victory" by Azerbaijan, which proved to be humiliating for the Armenian forces. A flare-up of fighting in September killed 155 soldiers.