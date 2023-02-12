Last Updated:

Armenia-Turkey Reopen Border Gate For First Time In 30 Year For Passage Of Aid After Quake

After the devastating earthquake, Armenia and Turkey have opened their border gate for the first time in 30 years for humanitarian aid for survivors.

Written By
Saumya joshi
Representative Image

Image: Twitter/ @RubenRubinyan/ @serdarkilic9


After the devastating earthquake, Armenia and Turkey have opened their border gate for the first time in 30 years, reported Anadolu Agency. The passage has been opened for humanitarian aid for the earthquake survivors. Currently, the total death toll from both countries, Turkey and Syria, has reached 28,192. Turkey’s death toll has escalated to 24,617, shared Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay in a news conference.

Armenian relief aid for Earthquake survivors in Turkey 

Taking to Twitter, Turkey's government official, Serdar Kilic wrote, "In addition to the A/K team of 28 people and technical equipment, immediately after the earthquake, 5 truckloads of 100 tons of food, medicine, water and other emergency aid packages of the Armenian people left for Adıyaman by passing through the Alican border gate this morning. Thank you  @RubenRubinyan Armenia." 

In another tweet, Serdar Kilic thanked the Deputy Foreign Minister and Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia. He wrote, "Thank you dear @VahanKostanyan thank you dear @RubenRubinyan for your kind efforts to make this happen. I will always remember the generous aid sent by the people of Armenia to help alleviate the sufferings of our people in the eartquake striken region in Türkiye." 

READ | Turkey, Russia developing new payment system after US threatened to sanction MIR cards

Whereas, Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan has also shared the news of supplying aid for the Turkey earthquake victims. In a tweet, Ruben Rubinyan said, "Trucks with humanitarian aid crossed the Armenian-Turkish border today and are on their way to the earthquake affected area. Happy to have been able to assist. @serdarkilic9."

READ | Indian national missing for days in earthquake-hit Turkey found dead under debris
READ | Germany suspends rescue work in Turkey citing security risk
READ | Fundraisers for Syria, Turkey earthquake try to deliver aid
READ | 7th 'Operation Dost' flight departs for quake-hit Turkey, Syria with relief aid shipment
First Published:
COMMENT