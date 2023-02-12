Armenia-Turkey Reopen Border Gate For First Time In 30 Year For Passage Of Aid After Quake

After the devastating earthquake, Armenia and Turkey have opened their border gate for the first time in 30 years, reported Anadolu Agency. The passage has been opened for humanitarian aid for the earthquake survivors. Currently, the total death toll from both countries, Turkey and Syria, has reached 28,192. Turkey’s death toll has escalated to 24,617, shared Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay in a news conference.

Armenian relief aid for Earthquake survivors in Turkey

Taking to Twitter, Turkey's government official, Serdar Kilic wrote, "In addition to the A/K team of 28 people and technical equipment, immediately after the earthquake, 5 truckloads of 100 tons of food, medicine, water and other emergency aid packages of the Armenian people left for Adıyaman by passing through the Alican border gate this morning. Thank you @RubenRubinyan Armenia."

Depremin hemen akabindeki 28 kişilik A/K ekibi ve teknik ekipmana ilaveten,Ermenistan halkının 5 TIR dolusu 100 tonluk gıda,ilaç,su ve sair acil yardım paketi de bu sabah Alican sınır kapısından geçerek Adıyaman'a doğru yola çıktı.Teşekkürler @RubenRubinyan teşekkürler Ermenistan pic.twitter.com/Val0BC9pbp — Serdar KILIÇ (@serdarkilic9) February 11, 2023

In another tweet, Serdar Kilic thanked the Deputy Foreign Minister and Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia. He wrote, "Thank you dear @VahanKostanyan thank you dear @RubenRubinyan for your kind efforts to make this happen. I will always remember the generous aid sent by the people of Armenia to help alleviate the sufferings of our people in the eartquake striken region in Türkiye."

Thank you dear @VahanKostanyan thank you dear @RubenRubinyan for your kind efforts to make this happen. I will always remember the generous aid sent by the people of Armenia to help alleviate the sufferings of our people in the eartquake striken region in Türkiye. https://t.co/4Q6PHOhsVj pic.twitter.com/NNU7r0FLow — Serdar KILIÇ (@serdarkilic9) February 11, 2023

Whereas, Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan has also shared the news of supplying aid for the Turkey earthquake victims. In a tweet, Ruben Rubinyan said, "Trucks with humanitarian aid crossed the Armenian-Turkish border today and are on their way to the earthquake affected area. Happy to have been able to assist. @serdarkilic9."