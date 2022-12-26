As Anti-hijab Protests Cross 100 Days Mark, A Look At How Mahsa Amini's Death Rattled Iran

One of the longest-running anti-government protests against the Iranian administration since the Iran revolution of 1979 has entered its hundredth day. The protest which erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini has taken a violent route following the brutal crackdown of the protest by the Iranian administration. While the protest has shaken the Iranian administration to a great extent and attracted international condemnation from all over the world, more than 500 civilians have lost their lives in the protests.

This was not the first protest that has jolted the current Iranian administration, the nationwide protests erupted in 2017, 2018, and even 2019 as well. What makes the current protests more significant is the fact that it is one of the rarest instances where women are taking lead in the nationwide anti-hijab protests. The slogans of “Woman, Life, Freedom” are being chanted all across the country and have gained significance around the world. As the protests enter their 100th day, here’s a breakdown of the events that happened in the anti-hijab protests.

How did it start?: The curious case of Mahsa Amini

On September 13, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by Tehran’s infamous “morality police”. The young woman belonged to the northwestern city of Saqez, the police accused her of breaking the country’s stringent hijab law, in which women are required to fully cover their hair with a head scarf. According to Newsweek, Iran’s so-called morality police are a part of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces and have been known for conducting human rights abuses in the past.

On September 16, Amini died in the hospital after spending a few days in a coma. While the Iranian authorities claimed that she had a "heart attack", her family claimed that she was beaten brutally during her time in detention. Two Journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi broke out her story which reached a wider audience, and Amini’s leaked medical records also indicated that Amini incurred several injuries. Both Hamedi and Mohammadi were detained by the Iranian administration as well. While the government kept on claiming that the 22-year-old died because of “underlying diseases”, the reports that were emerging following the death of Amini were telling a different story.

After the news of the death of the young woman broke out, thousands of protestors took to the streets in several cities including Tehran, Ilam, Mahabad, Saqez, etc. Several women across the country raised their voices of dissent against the government and started burning their headscarves demanding justice for Amini. From here, the women of Iran started protesting for a wider cause of women's rights in the country.

The brutal crackdown

The protest which spread like a wildfire following the death of Mahsa Amini was responded to by an equally brutal crackdown from the Iranian administration. While young Iranians used the power of social media to spread their cause all around the world, the Iranian administration decided to shut down the Internet on September 19. However, the protesters managed to find loopholes as the videos of the brutal crackdown by the Iranian administration circulated online.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), more than 500 protesters lost their lives in the protest. The numbers also include around 69 minors. The Iranian administration in its endeavour to curb the protests has executed two protesters who were involved in the anti-hijab protests as well. The Iranian administration didn’t even spare Iranian celebrities who raised their voices of dissent. Several celebrities including the award-winning Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti were detained by the Iranian administration for the same reasons. The violent crackdown of the protests by the Iranian forces has attracted international condemnation as well.

The world took notice, while the Iranian administration remain in denial

While the world kept on condemning the actions of the Iranian administration from the get-go, official condemnation started on September 22. The US State Department started sanctioning Iran’s morality police and also imposed sanctions on seven officials who were alleged or conducting human rights abuses in Iran. According to Newsweek, the seven officials also included, Haj Ahmad Mirzaei and Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi who were the senior officials in the Morality Police.

The sanctioned individual also included Iran’s minister of intelligence, Esmail Khatib. While explaining the reasons behind these sanctions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in a statement, “These individuals have been all involved in the suppression and killing of non-violent protestors”. The UN officials also condemned the crackdown on the Iran protests and asserted, “We strongly condemn the use of physical violence against women and the denial of fundamental human dignity when enforcing compulsory hijab policies ordained by State authorities.”

The UN urged the Iranian authorities to hold an “independent, impartial and prompt investigation” over the death of Amini. Several EU states have also imposed sanctions against Iran. France also condemned the Iranian administration for detaining foreign nationals. However, in the midst of all of this, the Iranian administration lashed out at the world leaders for “interfering” in internal matters, both the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi even went on to claim that it is the international actors who are “influencing” and “misleading” the “rioters” involved in the Iran protests.

The Execution of two young protestors

So far, two young men who were involved in the Iran protests have been executed by the draconian Iranian administration. According to the BBC, the two men were convicted of two “vaguely defined” national security charges linked to the Iran protests and several protestors might have the same fate. Many detainees also claimed that they have been tortured by the Iranian forces.

On December 8, Iran executed the first prisoner who was involved in the Iran protests. On December 12, the Iranian forces publicly hanged a 23-year-old protestor making it the second execution of the protestor involved in the anti-government protests. The 23-year-old named Majudreza Rahnavard was hanged in the Iranian city of Mashad, the Iranian court convicted him of “enmity against god” and claimed that he stabbed 2 members of the Iran Paramilitary forces. While the execution of the two protestors raised fears among many, the Iranian protest rages on as it reached its hundredth day.

This is not the first modern-day protest the Iranian administration witnessed in recent years. There have been several instances of protests in the country in 2017, 2018, and 2019. But the 2022 Iran Protests have managed to become one of the longest-running protests in the country since the 1979 Iranian revolution. What makes the recent Iranian protests different is the fact that in this protest the women took the lead and Gen Z spread out the cause all around the world like wildfire. Women cutting their hair and burning their headscarves became a symbol of the protest instantly. As the protest reaches its 100th day, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the historic protest.