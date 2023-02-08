As Death Toll Soars, Several Countries Step Forward To Help Earthquake-hit Turkey & Syria

After a devastating earthquake struck Syria and Turkey, more than 7,000 people have died, and the number of fatalities is expected to increase as the rescue operation is underway. Given the crisis-like situation both countries are facing, the entire world has come forward to send humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey.

Which countries have offered to help Syria and Turkey? What assistance are they sending?

UK

The UK is providing at least 76 search and rescue specialists with equipment and dogs, along with an emergency medical team, to Turkey. The British government has also asked the UN to gather global support for victims in Syria.

US

The US has decided to send two 79-person search and rescue teams to assist Turkish officials, according to the White House. Also, the Biden administration is sending around 100 Los Angeles County firefighters and structural engineers, including six specially trained dogs, to Turkey.

Italy

A firefighting team, along with Italy's Civil Protection Agency, has been offered to assist Turkey in the face of the crisis. The Italian government has announced that flights will carry medical equipment and other essentials.

France and Spain

The French government has decided to send rescue teams to Turkey from France. Whereas, Spain will provide rescue teams to Turkey that will consist of more than 80 personnel and a contingent of volunteer firefighters.

European Union

The bloc has already sent search and rescue teams to Turkey, while the Copernicus satellite system has been activated to provide emergency mapping services. As many as 13 member states have come forward to offer assistance, and the EU has also announced that it is ready to help Syria through its humanitarian assistance programmes.

Russia

The Russian government is also sending rescue teams to Syria. The Russian Defense Ministry has already sent 10 units consisting of 300 people to help clear debris and search for survivors. Also, Turkey has accepted to receive support from Russian militaries.

Greece

Keeping aside the tensions with Turkey, Greece has also announced the dispatch of aid to the earthquake-hit country. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told CNN that Greece and Turkey "are neighbours who need to help each other through difficult times." "This is not the first time earthquakes have struck our countries," he said. "This is a time to temporarily set aside our differences and try to address what is a very urgent situation."

Image: AP