As Israel-Palestine Conflict Intensifies, Watch Republic TV's Exclusive Report From Saad

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Indian national Smartin Philip highlighed the ground situation from the Israel-Gaza border. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Philip, who works as a caretaker said that the tension around the area has reduced, however, the situation was 'deadly' for the past four-five days.

While speaking about his own experience, Philip added that before the violence started he used to witness the Israeli government roviding food, drink, and even COVID-19 vaccines to the people of Gaza.

"Every morning I see vehicles going from the border and Israeli people give food, drinks, and even COVID-19 vaccines to the people of Gaza, however, the situation changed. People from India and Philippines working here, we all are in fear because we hear the sound of bombs, missiles, and sirens for past five days. The situation is very serious here but at present, it has reduced," added Smartin Philip.

Smartin further added that even though the situation is very scary, Indian people are very safe as complete security is given to them.

"Gaza military waiting for orders to do anything"

While speaking further on the situation, Phillip added that the military from Gaza waits for orders and are ready to do anything. However, he also underlined that Israel's military is fully prepared for any action from Gaza. He marked that Israel's security forces are extending all support to Indians.

Smartin Philip narrated how Israel's soldiers personally visit people and assure safety as they reside near the border area.

"We feel very very peaceful and we thank the Israel military," said Smartin Philip.

Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel's Iron Dome Missiles have been pounding Gaza with counter airstrikes as Gaza continues to send a heavy barrage of rockets into the country. As per Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 90% of the 1,200 rockets sent from Gaza have been successfully intercepted by Israel. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 119 people have been killed in Gaza, including 27 children since the cross-border violence began on Monday with no signs of abating. Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, has ordered the mobilisation of an additional 9,000 reservists, implying a potential land invasion into the Arab-controlled territory.