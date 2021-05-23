As UN Calls For Gaza Dialogue, Palestinians Start Returning To Their Devastated Homes

Tens of thousands of Palestinians, who had to leave their homes due to ongoing unrest in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, returned to their devastated homes after the ceasefire came into effect to inspect the impact of Israeli airstrikes in its war with Hamas. The Gaza City, on the Mediterranean, has been especially rocked with attacks with several high-rise buildings reducing to the ground. Reportedly, cars mounted pavements to avoid the craters. Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) agency for Palestinian refugees, UNWRA said that most of the 66,000 Palestinians who were seeking refugees in schools have begun heading home and assessing the scale of the damage.

Earlier, following the announcement of a ceasefire between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the arrangement but also stressed that both sides had a responsibility “beyond the restoration of calm, to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.” He also described Gaza as an “integral part of the future Palestinian State” and added that no stone should be left unturned to bring about “real national reconciliation that ends the division.”

Teenagers dug in the rubble

As per The Guardian report, while a Palestinian official said on May 22 after the initial assessment that at least 2,000 housing units have been destroyed, families sought to retrieve their possessions. At least 243 Palestinian have died in the 11-day offensive including scores of Hamas militants along with at least 66 children. Over, 1,900 have been wounded. As per the report, teenagers dug in the rubble for their lost belongings in Gaza City and even removed the debris from the streets. In a sign of normalcy, reportedly, several other people who remained trapped inside their homes went out with their families for ice cream along the coast.

The ground report by the media publication further described that at the main Shifa hospital in the city, many wounded were receiving visitors for the first time in several days. This was because it was previously dangerous to go outdoors as violence raged. Meanwhile, on the Israeli side, over a week of rocket strikes and anti-tank missile fire by Hamas and other militant groups led to the killing of one soldier and 12 civilians. Hundreds of more Israelis were reportedly also treated for their wounds.

The Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire was brokered by Egypt and it included Gaza's second-most powerful armed group, Islamic Jihad. Both sides agreed on May 20 evening and it came into effect on Friday after the global pressure on Isreal and Palestine mounted for ending the violence and spare civilians from the bloodshed. A senior figure among Palestinian militants ruling Gaza, Hamas claimed victory in the conflict with Israel on May 21 in a speech to thousands of people who were celebrating the ceasefire that came into effect.

IMAGE: AP/UN/Twitter