At Least 21 People, Including 7 Children, Lost Their Lives In Gaza House Fire

On Thursday, at least 21 people lost their lives when a deadly fire broke out in a residential building in the northern Gaza Strip. According to rescuers and medical authorities, the incident happened in the Jabaliya Camp. Furthermore, among the deceased, there were seven children. As per the Palestinian terror organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, the fire started on the third level of a three-story structure in the packed Jabaliya camp on November 17 evening. Notably, none of the people survived in the house due to the fire.

According to the SCMP report, the enormous blaze that erupted in the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp took firemen more than an hour to put out.

In addition to this, the vast majority of the victims were from a single family known as Abu Raya, which had assembled to celebrate the homecoming of a family member from overseas, according to Palestinian reports.

Several injured individuals have been taken by ambulances to nearby hospitals, and Israel—which enforces a blockade on Gaza with Egypt—said it would let in anybody in need of medical attention, SCMP reported.

Hamas-run Civil Defense in Gaza further noted that the building's storage of gasoline is what started the fire. Initial reports suggested that the gasoline may have spilled and caught fire when came in contact with lighted candles, however, it was not immediately obvious how the fuel caught fire, The Times of Israel reported.

It is pertinent to mention that authorities have declared that an investigation has been going on.

As hundreds of individuals crowded outside on the street waiting for fire vehicles and ambulances, flames could be seen shooting out of the windows of the burning floor, The Times of Israel reported. Furthermore, witnesses reported hearing screams, but due to the fire's severity, they were unable to assist people inside.

Initial reports from sources at the neighboring Indonesian Public Hospital in Beit Lahiya stated that a number of other victims had been injured and transferred to the hospital and that the death toll was certain to rise. All of the deaths in the residence were eventually verified.

As per the official WAFA news agency of the Palestinian Authority, the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas announced a day of national mourning in Gaza and the West Bank and referred to the occurrence as a "national catastrophe." Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, according to a spokesperson for the PA's Ramallah-based administration, has requested immediate assistance.

Jabaliya is one of the eight refugee camps in the Gaza strip, which is one of the world's most densely inhabited locations and home to 2.3 million people. Blazes are widespread in the poor area of Gaza because there is a lack of power, and residents turn to kerosene lamps and other alternate sources of light and heat.

