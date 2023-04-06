At Least 34 Rockets Fired From Lebanon Into Israel Amid Rising Israel-Palestine Tensions

At least 34 rockets were fired into Israel from Lebanon on Thursday, April 6 amid rising tensions between the Israeli and the Palestinian factions. According to Israeli army radio, a barrage of around 30 rockets was launched from Lebanon and the attack left one person slightly wounded. The army radio stated that the injured person was wounded by the shrapnel. According to the Middle East Eye, the attack came amid rising tensions over Israeli assaults on worshippers in Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque. As per the report, the rockets were fired from Qlaileh town near Tyre in south Lebanon.

The Israeli Security forces believe that the Palestinian faction based in Lebanon was behind the attack. After the barrage of rocket attacks started, the Israeli forces responded with a barrage of artillery fire on South Lebanon. According to the Israeli army radio, the security forces in the region managed to intercept several rockets. According to the Middle East Eye, the security forces said that out of the barrage of 30 rockets, only five managed to land in Israel, and the rest of them were intercepted. After the attacks started on Thursday, sirens sounded in the town of Betzet and Shlomi in western Galilee alerting the civilians in the area to look for refuge.

Rockets landed in residential areas

According to the Middle Eastern news outlet, rockets landed in residential areas and shopping centres and managed to damage several critical infrastructures. Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a high-security cabinet. The high-security cabinet sat for the first time since February to discuss the situation. The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) also expressed their concerns over the Thursday attack. "UNIFIL urges restraint and to avoid further escalation," the mission said in a statement, as per the report by Middle East Eye. The videos of the whole ordeal were circulated online. The Israel Defence Force also gave an update on the ongoing investigation into the issue. "An initial inquiry identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanon into Israel. 25 rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, while 5 landed in Israeli territory. Four additional launches are under review," IDF tweeted on Thursday.

"Rockets from Lebanon were fired into Israel



Israeli artillery fired on targets in Lebanon in response



It is reported that this is the most powerful shelling from Lebanon since the last Lebanon war



About 100 rockets were fired at northern Israel in 10 minutes 1/ pic.twitter.com/FfduNPlPRy — Justartsandstuff 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@justartsndstuff) April 6, 2023