At Least Four Palestinians Killed, 23 Hurt In West Bank Operations

Four Palestinians were killed and 23 others injured in operation by 'Israeli Defence Forces' in Jenin, West Bank city on Thursday, reported CNN citing the Palestinian Health Ministry. The ministry also shared that of those five who were injured are in critical conditions. But as per the Israeli security forces statement, those neutralised were suspected of terrorist activity.

"Neutralised two operatives of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation who are suspected of significant terrorist activity," read the statement. Further, it stated that the third person was killed after "he tried to attack the fighters with an iron crowbar," as per CNN report. During the Isreali's Jenin operation, one of the armed persons fired at the force, which further resulted in casualties.

Palestinian-Israel terrorism

The Palestinian health ministry has shared the identification of the three as Youssef Shreem, 29, Nidal Khazim, 28, and Omar Awadin, 16. Although, the fourth person has not yet been identified, reported Associated Press. After the news of the operation, a statement has been released by Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, in which they wrote, " Two of the Palestinians killed in Jenin were its members", reported CNN.The operation that has killed four more Palestinians on Thursday has brought the death toll of Palestinians to 83 since the start of the year, reported AP. The rise in death toll is due to Israel's beefed up security protocols and arrest raids in the West Bank in response to the multiple attacks last spring.



"The cowardly assassination of two leaders of the resistance will not go unpunished. The occupation has tried us before, knows for sure that our response is coming and that the march of the resistance continues until liberation," read the statement released by Hamas.

Notably, the militant and nationalist organisation had taken control of the Gaza strip by taking down Fattah officials. This led to the change in powers and the de facto division of the Palestinian territories into two entities, the West Bank governed by the Palestinian National Authority, and Gaza governed by Hamas.