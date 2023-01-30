Iran's Envoy In Azerbaijan Airlifted To Baku After Terror Attack On Embassy

The Azerbaijani Embassy staff and their family members have safely arrived in Baku after being evacuated from Iran. The Azerbaijani envoy was evacuated after the deadly terrorist attack on the embassy on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev wrote, "After a deadly terrorist attack against #Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, the Embassy staff & their family members have been evacuated from #Iran. They’ve just arrived in Baku." The tweet had an attached video, in which one can witness the Azerbaijani envoy deboarding from the plane.

After a deadly terrorist attack against #Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, the Embassy staff & their family members have been evacuated from #Iran. They’ve just arrived in Baku. pic.twitter.com/NZpPlnih2x — Nasimi Aghayev (@NasimiAghayev) January 29, 2023



Azerbaijani Embassy attack in Iran

According to the local media report, a security staff has been killed and two other have been injured in the attack. A man allegedly opened fire with a machine gun randomly at an employee of the security service of Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said on January 28 that it would evacuate the diplomatic post and has accused Iran of not taking action against the threats in the past that include inciting comments in hard-line media over Azerbaijan's diplomatic ties to Israel. The deceased Orkhan Askerov was the head of the embassy's security service, as per the statement released by Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. Meanwhile, Tehran's police chief, Gen. Hossein Rahimi has been held accountable for the personal and family problems which were quickly repeated across Iranian state media, reported Associated Press.

However, within hours Rahimi would lose his position as police chief after footage emerged that appeared to show a security force member doing nothing to stop the attack. Soon after the attack, Iranian authorities arrested the perpetrator but his identity was kept confidential for security reasons. Tehran Police chief Hussain Rahimi said the attacker entered the Embassy with his two children but the case is under investigation, reported IRNA news agency.