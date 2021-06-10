Baghdad Airport Attacked By Drones Shortly After Airbase Came Under Rocket Fire: Report

Baghdad International Airport, on June 9, was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles, Iraqi security agencies said without mentioning if there were any casualties. The latest attack used three drones, one out of which was intercepted by the Iraqi air defence system, Sputnik news reported. Drone attacks on Iraqi territory have exacerbated in the recent weeks specifically on targets including US military base as US-Iran tensions scale up.

Balad airbase targetted

While the complete extent of the aerial strike is not known, security officials confirmed that Victory Military Base, which surrounds the international airport, had come under fire from the attack. Just an hour ago, a barrage of five rockets targeted Iraq’s Balad airbase, with two projectiles landing in the vicinity of an area used by US military contractors. Later, an official confirmed that there were no casualties However, the attack inflicted wounds on at least three foreign subcontractors and on Iraqi subcontractor.

Just four days ago, the Iraqi Armed Forces said that they have taken down two drones that attempted to attack its Ayn al-Asad airbase, located in the western part of the country. According to state-run media outlet INA, the drones were intercepted by the military’s Air Defense System at 12:30 am Saturday. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attempted strike.

"The air defence system at Ain Al-Assad Air Base in Anbar Governorate, at 0030 on June 6, confronted two drones and managed to shoot them down," INA quoted Iraq’s Security Media Cell as saying.

Ayn al-Asad airbase is the only station that houses foreign troops in Iraq and has been frequently targeted by attacks. However, in the lights of a recent parliamentary decision, the US has agreed to pull its troops out of Iraqi territory. The parliamentary decision was supported by the country's PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi who touted that the potential of armed forces has increased significantly and soon they would not need the foreign troops to aid their defence.

Image: AP/Unsplash